Winter DineL.A. Starts in Two Days: More Delicious Deals

Winter DineL.A. is just two days away! Here are some more delicious deals across town to add to your playlist.

Modern-inspired steakhouse Bourbon Steak Los Angeles, at the Americana at Brand, is offering guests an exclusive three-course $59 prix fixe dinner menu as part of DineL.A. To start, there’s a complimentary trio of duck fat fries with pastrami, Parmesan and dill pickle flavorings that will be served for the table. Appetizers include choice of Little Gem lettuces with onion dip, truffle-sherry vinaigrette and manchego; Bloomsdale spinach with yogurt, cucumber, dill, cherry tomato and chickpeas; and celery root chowder with clams, bay scallops and lump crab.

The entree course features choice of an 8-ounce filet mignon; 14-ounce Delmonico rib-eye; 9-ounce flatiron; or 6-ounce Ora king salmon. Complementing the food, guests may choose one side from a full flight of options, such as black truffle mac and cheese; crispy Brussels sprouts with raisins; and fingerling potatoes with shallots and parsley. The DineL.A. menu is available Jan. 11-25 during regular dinner hours, and reservations are highly recommended

Los Angeles’ newest robatayaki concept, Inko Nito, will be participating in DineL.A. with a four-course $49 prix fixe dinner menu at both locations, in the Arts District and on West Third.

The first course features a choice of Dungeness crab tartare with wasabi mayo, chicken skin and roasted nori; corn on the cob with smoked chili butter and shichimi; and chirashi with salmon, yellowtail and wasabi shiso. Second course includes a choice of pork belly skewers with chili and Japanese whisky glaze; yellowtail sashimi with mizuna, yuzu truffle dressing and crispy garlic; and cauliflower with garlic soy aioli and Parmesan panko. Third course features the choice of beef cheek with butter lettuce, Korean miso and pickled daikon; yellowtail collar with brown butter ponzu and lemon; or salmon fillet with grapefruit miso and sansho salt.

Charred coconut soft serve with sweet soy, Pocky and Japanese granola (and it's worth a visit just for this dessert alone) and the choice of chocolate, green tea and mango mochi round out the sweet offerings. Reservations are highly recommended.

Red Herring ricotta toast

Eagle Rock’s ultra-chic neighborhood restaurant Red Herring is offering a three-course dinner menu for $29, featuring chef Dave Woodall’s sophisticated American comfort cuisine. For the first course, guests can choose from a winter beet salad with walnuts, cranberries and watercress tossed in a sherry ginger vinaigrette or ricotta toast on ciabatta bread. Main course offerings include a seasonal mushroom risotto or smoke-braised pork shoulder with creamy polenta and thyme-glazed carrots. For dessert, there's a choice of flourless chocolate torte or red wine poached pear.

You'll find one of the best deals in town at 6th & La Brea. Lunch is $15 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) and features highlights like the miso kale salad and marinated tofu rice bowl, along with desserts like the mascarpone yuzu and raspberries. Dinner is $29 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) and includes choices like the fava dip, Little Gem salad, Korean fried chicken and desserts like the chocolate mousse.

The Egg at Spago Beverly Hills

Part of the DineL.A. Exclusive Series sponsored by American Express, Spago Beverly Hills is offering these choices on its $99 tasting menu:

“The Egg”: Chawanmushi custard with black truffle

Olive oil poached Ora king salmon, beet ponzu, micro amaranth leaves

Spicy tuna tartare on a sesame miso tuille, savory Parmesan marshmallow

Lemon herb blini, house-smoked salmon, heirloom carrot-kaffir lime “chocolate,” chili oil maple macaron, bacon, egg yolk jam

Spago’s glazed beet and goat cheese salad with 2019 hazelnut dressing, orange gel

Roasted baby abalone with parsley-garlic, lemon butter and oyster mushrooms

Handmade agnolotti, Italian chestnut, Parmigiano reggiano

Braised veal cheek in stone pot with Vietnamese herbs and puffed rice

Snake River Farm’s Wagyu rib-eye steak, baked bone marrow and a red wine reduction

Go to discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week/ for the complete list of participating restaurants.