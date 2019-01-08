Winter DineL.A. Offers Two Weeks of Eating Deals Starting Friday

The winter edition of DineL.A. kicks off Friday, Jan. 11, for 15 days of delicious deals, steals and exclusive offers from more than 400 participating restaurants across Greater Los Angeles.

Value-driven lunch menus are $15, $20, $25 or $35, with dinner menus priced at $29, $39, $49 and $59. Prices begin at $99 for the DineL.A. Exclusive Series, featuring special menus at old-school favorites like Providence, Mélisse, Scratch|Bar & Kitchen, Spago Beverly Hills and the Royce Wood-Fired Steakhouse as well as newcomers including APL Restaurant and Tesse.

Chef-restaurateur Casey Lane’s Viale dei Romani in West Hollywood is among the new additions to the DineL.A. winter 2019 program. With its coastal Italian and North African–influenced spice cabinet, Viale’s culinary offerings for lunch ($35) and dinner ($59) will include grilled calamari with salsa picante and cecci; a house-made rigatoni all'amatriciana; and grilled branzino with pea tendrils and a three-lemon sauce.

For the first time, all-day neighborhood cafe Jane Q will be participating by offering a three-course dinner menu ($29). Known for its fresh take on California cuisine, the menu features a selection of market-fresh salads or house-made pork meatballs to start, with entree choices of daily pizza, eggplant parmigiana, herb-roasted chicken with glazed root vegetables or P.E.I. mussels with white wine, shallots and sweet garlic. To finish of the meal, guests can order the salted caramel brownie with ice cream and fruit compote or the exclusive DineL.A. dessert special.

Tesse Jill Paider

Newcomer Tesse, West Hollywood’s newly opened eatery with nods to French and European culinary traditions, will be offering an Exclusive Series tasting menu at $99 per person featuring dishes from the culinary duo of Michelin-starred executive chef/partner Raphael Francois and award-winning pastry chef/partner Sally Camacho Mueller. The exclusive DineL.A. menu will feature caviar toast, with caviar de Sologne, purple potatoes and crème fraiche; scallops & truffle, with butternut squash and wild rice; and Jidori half chicken, with wild mushrooms and truffle-stuffed ratte potatoes and arbois sauce.

New three-floor dining complex The Fields L.A., next to the L.A. Football Club’s Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, will have offers from Barbara Jean Soul Food, Field Green, Pizza dei Campi, Coni Seafood and others.

Castaway in Burbank will be offering a three-course dinner menu for $59. Guests may start the evening with Hokkaido scallop, hand-cut steak tartare or grilled octopus. Entree options are steak frites with 28-day dry-aged rib-eye, garlic fries and salsa verde; Riviera Farms 8-ounce filet; ora king salmon; or wild mushroom papardelle with truffle-whipped ricotta, roasted wild mushrooms, basil and sweet garlic chip. Dessert choices include tiramisu with marsala-spiked chocolate cream, espresso, dark chocolate and mascarpone; or Banana “Brûlée” with gianduja, spiked banana bread and hazelnut croustillant.

The Water Grill Santa Monica Michele Stueven

Water Grill locations in Santa Monica and downtown have seafood-centric lunch and dinner specials. Lunch ($35) includes a two-course menu with starters ranging from clam chowder to roasted beets and mixed organic greens, while the entrees include wild Pacific swordfish, wild Eastern sea scallops or wild mahi mahi caponata. For dinner ($45), guests are offered a three-course menu with starters such as farmed New Zealand king salmon crudo, roasted pumpkin soup or clam chowder. The dinner entree selections include wild Pacific swordfish, farmed New Zealand king salmon and charcoal-grilled organic chicken with herbed couscous and a selection of house-made desserts.

The complete list of all participating winter 2019 DineL.A. restaurants and details is here: discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week/.