Wigs and Waffles Drag Brunch at the Standard Satisfies

In a city as big as L.A. and with such a huge drag scene, we're lucky to have many drag brunches to choose from. They seem to be popping off in every "gayborhood" from WeHo to Silver Lake. The newest one, "Wigs and Waffles," brings a charming and fun drag brunch to the burgeoning downtown gayborhood on the ground level of The Standard.

First opened March 30, Wigs and Waffles is held every Saturday at the very bright yellow 24/7 Restaurant in the hotel. It's hosted by a duo of dynamic drag queens, Maebe A. Girl and Indica Sativa. "We [Maebe and Indica] were fortunate enough to be scouted by the Standard Hotel to host a drag brunch after some of their representatives attended a drag brunch we host elsewhere in the city," says Maebe A. Girl. "After seeing the 24/7 Restaurant space and knowing how much fun they have at The Standard, we were thrilled to take on this new weekly endeavor to bring the best drag brunch possible to DTLA."

Maebe and Indica definitely bring their own unique brands to the show as they pull double duty as not only hostesses but also performers. At a recent brunch seating, Indica showed off some sensual and skilled dance moves as she lip-synced to some rap and hip-hop songs, while Maebe's performance was a bit more camp, splicing together audio of an angry redneck complaining about the McDonald's McRib with Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know." And Maebe isn't your ordinary drag queen — she's became the first drag queen to be elected to public office in California when she was elected to the Silver Lake neighborhood council last month.