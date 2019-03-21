Where to Meet Up for March Madness

Rejoice, ballers, March Madness is here. It’s that time of year when the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament takes center stage as the premier spring sporting event. Print out an official March Madness Bracket here and follow the rounds at these six spots:
Hungry and thirsty sports fans can eat and drink like a champion at Gallery in Santa Monica and watch their favorite Collegiate Division 1 basketball teams battle it out on flatscreen TVs, while feasting on tacos at Azule Taqueria and sipping on craft beer at Paperboy Pizza and STRFSH through Thursday, April 18.
The five-week-long taco bracket gives taco fans the chance to vote for their favorite taco each week (in-store and on social media). Taco lovers can order six of their favorite tacos on Azule’s taco sampler ($19) and let their taste buds decide which one on the taco bracket is the winner for the week. Some favorite taco options include pineapple pork belly (charred pineapple, pickled onions, roasted garlic aioli, house salsa), garlic shrimp avocado (avocado slaw, jicama, cilantro crema), beach barbacoa (slow-braised beef, pickled onions, queso fresco) and cauliflower al pastor (roasted cauliflower and pineapple al pastor style, house salsa, avocado) as a vegan option.
Beer specials feature $10 pitchers of Lost Coast Great White at Paperboy Pizza, California Blonde Ale at STRFSH and Tecate at Azule Taqueria.
Starting today for the duration of the madness, the Rocco's Tavern happy hour will start at 9 a.m. and lunch specials will start at 10 a.m. Happy hour consists of “Go Large” double for the price of a single. The lunch special menu is the “Half & Half,” which is a half sandwich served with your choice of Italian fries, half house salad, half Caesar salad or a cup of minestrone soup. Prices range from $8.95 to $12.95.
For the next three weeks, March Madness NCAA games will be displayed across the 20 TV screens at the Fields L.A. and Freeplay venues adjacent to the LAFC Banc of California stadium. On game-viewing nights, visitors can partake in “Power Hour” for a chance to spin a wheel for prizes every hour, consisting of different food and drink specials — think $3 house shots, half off beer or cocktails, $1 wings, $2 tacos, $3 waffle fries or pizza.
JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE will host a Night with NBA Legends on Friday, March 29, at the Mixing Room. Members of the Los Angeles chapter of the Retired NBA Legends will be in the Mixing Room during the televised L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets game for photo opportunities and autographs throughout the evening. Guests who purchase a Comisario Tequila flight will have the chance to shoot a basket with an attending NBA Legend before the game; tipoff is at 7:30 pm. On the menu is a burger & brew combo — sports fans can show their team spirit and join the Mixing Room for every Los Angeles team home game including Lakers, Clippers, and the Kings to enjoy a signature double-patty cheeseburger and IPA combo for $16.
Joe's Pizza will be offering a buy one pie, get half off the second pie or buy three pies and get one of the New York–style pies free during March Madness.
