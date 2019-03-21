Where to Meet Up for March Madness

Rejoice, ballers, March Madness is here. It’s that time of year when the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament takes center stage as the premier spring sporting event. Print out an official March Madness Bracket here and follow the rounds at these six spots:

Hungry and thirsty sports fans can eat and drink like a champion at Gallery in Santa Monica and watch their favorite Collegiate Division 1 basketball teams battle it out on flatscreen TVs, while feasting on tacos at Azule Taqueria and sipping on craft beer at Paperboy Pizza and STRFSH through Thursday, April 18.

The five-week-long taco bracket gives taco fans the chance to vote for their favorite taco each week (in-store and on social media). Taco lovers can order six of their favorite tacos on Azule’s taco sampler ($19) and let their taste buds decide which one on the taco bracket is the winner for the week. Some favorite taco options include pineapple pork belly (charred pineapple, pickled onions, roasted garlic aioli, house salsa), garlic shrimp avocado (avocado slaw, jicama, cilantro crema), beach barbacoa (slow-braised beef, pickled onions, queso fresco) and cauliflower al pastor (roasted cauliflower and pineapple al pastor style, house salsa, avocado) as a vegan option.