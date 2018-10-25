Where to Find Scary Spirits Downtown for Halloween

If you happen to be in downtown Los Angeles for Halloween searching for spirits and you’re not afraid of heights, the new Skyspace bar at the OUE Skyspace L.A. is serving up a scary lineup of special drinks, including a Fright Flight line of shooters and candy corn martinis, through Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The shocking shooters are as follows: The green Beetlejuice made with Midori, Malibu rum, Peachtree, pineapple and Sierra Mist; the red and white Vampire with strawberry, vodka, cherry liqueur, vanilla ice cream and strawberry syrup; a blood orange margarita; and the purple bubbling Witches Brew, comprised of vodka, blue curaçao, pineapple and cranberry juice.

If that doesn’t slay you, guests are encouraged to take that liquid courage and ride the Skyslide — an all-glass slide suspended 1,000 feet above downtown on the 70th floor of the U.S. Bank tower upstairs from the bar.

OUE Skypace, 633 W. Fifth St., downtown; (213) 894-9000, oue-skyspace.com.

As a nod to the Day of the Dead tradition of honoring those who have passed away, Border Grill has curated four special cocktails in remembrance of recently passed culinarians and will be putting out an ofrenda (Day of the Dead altar) through Tuesday, Nov. 6.



Day of the Dead dishes include ceviche negro, made with shrimp, scallops, squid ink, jicama, chipotle and citrus marinade; blood sausage tacos with pineapple-jicama salsa and queso fresca; and pan de muerto and café de olla with crème fraiche and hibiscus sauce.

EXPAND The El Royale and MariGOLD Margarita at Border Grill Border Grill

Border Grill’s Day of the Dead cocktail tributes include:

For Anthony Bourdain, El Mexicano: aperol, El Silencio Mezcal, agave and soda; for Robin Leach, El Royale: Chambord and Champagne, topped with pomegranate seeds; for Jonathan Gold, a MariGOLD Margarita: Viva Reposado Tequila, Araceli Marigold liqueur, combier, margarita mix and tajin, garnished with micro marigold; and for Joel Robuchon, Robuchon 57: Tres Gen Silver, lime juice and Champagne.

Border Grill, 445 S. Figueroa St., downtown; (213) 486-5171 bordergrill.com/locations/los-angeles/.

If you’re into wandering the DTLA streets in costume, you may want to join in the Downtown L.A. pre-Halloween and Zombie pub crawl on Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27. More than 10 bars and nightclubs, including the Crocker Club, Library Bar and Broadway Bar, will be participating.

The Brack Shop Tavern will offer deals from 7 p.m. to close for all guests on the crawl. Participants will be greeted with a free welcome kamikaze shot. Other drink specials include two cocktails — hibiscus pineapple vodka and a bourbon old-fashioned ($8 each); a shot & a pint — Budweiser and a shot of Evan Williams bourbon ($9); or a beer special of $5 Goose Island.

Tickets ($25 to $35) come with your own personal zombie survival kit, which includes free welcome-shot tickets at certain venues, drink discount coupons and free nightclub entry passes, are available at losangelesclubcrawl.com/halloween.