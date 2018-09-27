Where to Eat in Palisades Village

Rick Caruso’s latest 125,000-square-foot city within a city, Palisades Village, has opened in Pacific Palisades and brings some much-needed dining options to the neighborhood. Unlike the Brentwood billionaire’s other developments, like the Grove or Americana at the Brand, this $200 million project covers only 3 acres and is built within a tight-knit neighborhood.
Award-winning chef Rémi Lauvand is the culinary director of the upscale Vintage Grocers market with a state-of-the-art kitchen and high-tech freezers, meat and seafood counters. Like its sister stores in Malibu and Westlake Village, Vintage Grocers in the Palisades features locally sourced products, including Santa Monica Seafood, Gjusta bread and produce from Santa Monica Farmers Market vendors. It has chef-driven seasonal to-go meals, a bakery with goods baked on-site, a full-service deli, salad bar, wood-fired pizzas and juice and coffee bars. Holiday meals are available for pre-order as well as ready-to-go in the hot bar.
Husband-and-wife team Matt and Marissa Hermer have opened the Draycott, a stunning all-day-dining restaurant/cafe that blends California lifestyle with touches of London. Named after Draycott Avenue in London’s Chelsea neighborhood, the indoor restaurant opens to the breezy outdoor terrace, which overlooks the park and shopping areas.
Highlights from the menu include English pea dip; chicken liver mousse with roasted shallot; kabocha squash salad with sauteed forbidden rice; and classics like fish & chips with beer-battered cod, mushy peas and malt vinegar. Breakfast and brunch menus will launch soon, as well as a daily afternoon tea with a selection of homemade cakes, scones, and finger sandwiches.
Hank’s is a great spot for burger and bar fare, located right next door to a replica of the neighborhood’s legendary Bay Theater, which is now a hardware store across the street and a happy sight for many longtime locals’ sore eyes.
Designed as a neighborhood joint for before or after the movies, Hank's offers a juicy selection of burgers and fried chicken, as well as favorite dishes from the iconic, now-closed local favorite Mort’s Deli, like matzo ball soup. Hank's comes from the brothers behind successful chain Blue Ribbon, Bruce and Eric Bromberg.
There’s Porta Via Palisades for breakfast and light lunch fare; the Blue Ribbon Sushi bar and restaurant, also from Eric and Bruce Bromberg; and Sunlife Organics for smoothies and juices.
As far as sweets, local Angeleno Laurel Gallucci has opened her first brick-and-mortar Sweet Laurel Bakery, offering healthful whole cakes or by the slice. Organic baked goods include her carb-neutral power brownie, lemon-coconut, chocolate caramel and vanilla coconut jam cakes. Coffee, tea and cake kits stock the pink hand-painted shelves.
There’s also McConnell’s Ice Cream Shop, See’s Candy and the General Porpoise coffee and doughnut shop from Seattle-based James Beard Award winner Renee Erickson.
Coming soon are rapidly expanding Mexican chain Tocaya Organica and Sumo Dog.
If you happen to have a dish fetish, pop into Lauren Conrad’s Little Market lifestyle boutique for housewares and handmade goods. Proceeds from the nonprofit benefit female artisans around the world.
