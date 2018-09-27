Where to Eat in Palisades Village

Rick Caruso’s latest 125,000-square-foot city within a city, Palisades Village, has opened in Pacific Palisades and brings some much-needed dining options to the neighborhood. Unlike the Brentwood billionaire’s other developments, like the Grove or Americana at the Brand, this $200 million project covers only 3 acres and is built within a tight-knit neighborhood.

Award-winning chef Rémi Lauvand is the culinary director of the upscale Vintage Grocers market with a state-of-the-art kitchen and high-tech freezers, meat and seafood counters. Like its sister stores in Malibu and Westlake Village, Vintage Grocers in the Palisades features locally sourced products, including Santa Monica Seafood, Gjusta bread and produce from Santa Monica Farmers Market vendors. It has chef-driven seasonal to-go meals, a bakery with goods baked on-site, a full-service deli, salad bar, wood-fired pizzas and juice and coffee bars. Holiday meals are available for pre-order as well as ready-to-go in the hot bar.

EXPAND Drinks at the Draycott Michele Stueven

Husband-and-wife team Matt and Marissa Hermer have opened the Draycott, a stunning all-day-dining restaurant/cafe that blends California lifestyle with touches of London. Named after Draycott Avenue in London’s Chelsea neighborhood, the indoor restaurant opens to the breezy outdoor terrace, which overlooks the park and shopping areas.