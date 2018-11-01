Where to Celebrate World Vegan Day in L.A.

Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day, when non-animal eaters tout the benefits and compassion of plant-based and man-made food consumption. It’s a relatively new thing in terms of “days.” It was established in 1994 by the Vegan Society in the U.K., which spearheaded the movement on a larger scale, and had been around for 50 years. The organization also is credited with creating the terms "vegan" and “veganism.” The group’s leader at the time said he chose Nov. 1 because he wanted to coincide with Halloween and Day of the Dead, when people do a lot of feasting.

Makes sense. After a few weeks of confection-crammed party tables touting deviled eggs, toothpick meatballs and creamy dips, not to mention Hershey’s minis and booze (boos!), post-Halloween is a time many of us start to think about cleaner eating. Cutting out beef, pork, chicken and even fish is one thing, but dairy, too? For most of us it’s a daunting idea. Or is it? There’s a lot to choose from in terms of fruits, veggies and grains, and there are more meat and milk substitutes available than ever.