Where to Celebrate International Coconut Day in L.A.

There are plenty of things to celebrate this Labor Day weekend, including World Coconut on Saturday, Sept. 2. You can’t make a piña colada or decent curry without it, the water is a favorite thirst quencher, and nothing tastes better toasted.

You might call chef Louis Tikaram, of the Asian-inspired E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood, the king of the coconuts. There are at least 10 coconut dishes on the menu, both savory and sweet versions from Tikaram and his Australian-Indonesian sous chef, Zen Ong.

Coconut is used in the kokoda, or Fijian style ceviche; the nama sea pearls seaweed ceviche with coconut milk; yellow chicken curry; grilled ocean trout; and satay sauce for the Black Angus skewers.