What's Popping Up in L.A. This Week

Beloved local brews to go, going keto and a Top Chef experience with current season competitor Adrienne Wright and chef Sammy Monsour at Preux & Proper tonight — here’s what’s popping up in L.A.

Friday, Jan. 4

Preux & Proper executive chef Sammy Monsour is opening his kitchen to longtime friend and Top Chef Season 16 competitor chef Adrienne Wright for a one-night only engagement tonight from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

Chefs Sammy Monsour and Adrienne Wright Preux & Proper

Wright will serve her short rib French onion soup and both chefs will team up for the main catch, Preux & Proper’s weekend sustainable seafood offering, sustainably sourced each week. Not unlike a challenge seen on Top Chef, neither will know what the dock has to offer until it arrives in the kitchen.

Monsour says he's paying forward the support and friendship Wright gave him during his formative years as a young chef in Boston.

Monday, Jan. 7

Starting Monday, Los Angeles brewpubs the Stalking Horse Brewery & Freehouse, 6th & La Brea Brewery & Restaurant, Bluebird Brasserie and Broxton Brewery & Public House will be serving beer to go in 32-ounce cans called Crowlers.

Crowlers to go New Original Breweries

The four brewpubs, which are part of Artisanal Brewers Collective (ABC), have banded together as New Original Breweries, locales where beer is brewed and served on-site from tank to table.

Unlike the more commonly known refillable glass Growlers, Crowlers are machine-sealed, 32-ounce cans filled at the brewery with fresh beer from the tap. Crowlers have been growing in popularity in the craft-beer world. For the first week after launch, Crowlers will have a special pricing schedule, starting at $1 on Jan. 7 and increasing by $1 per day, ending at $7 on Jan. 13.

Keto-caya bowl Tocaya Organica

Also on Monday, Tocaya Organica introduces its newest menu item, the Keto-caya bowl, made up of Spanish-style cauliflower rice, sauteed tricolor peppers, avocado, sauteed garlic Brussels sprouts with Roma tomatoes, black olives and arbol salsa, served with your choice of protein and queso for $13.95.

"Two of my favorite keto food options are cauliflower rice and avocado,” says Tocaya regional chef A.J. McCloud. “Both of these ingredients are amazing for the keto diet, or incorporating into any diet. Avocado has healthy fats and will increase the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. Cauliflower is a great low-carb food source that is extremely versatile. In addition, cauliflower aids in digestion and detoxifies the body and fights inflammation."

