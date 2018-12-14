What’s Popping Up in L.A. This Week? Adam Perry Lang, Christiaan Rollich and More

Here's what's popping up in L.A. this week: drinks with Christiaan Rollich, BBQ with Adam Perry Lang and naughty North Pole dancers:

Friday, Dec. 14

Delicious Pizza will host the J Dilla Apparel Collection Pop-Up Shop at Delicious Pizza Cafe at 6601 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. Four new and exclusive, limited-edition designs will go on sale at the pop-up and will not be produced again. The Dec. 14 Pop-Up Shop, open from 4 to 10 p.m., is the first in a series of J Dilla Apparel events that will feature exclusive new designs.

This collaboration represents the long-standing relationship between J Dilla (aka Jay Dee) and Delicious Vinyl, as well as Dilla’s extended family, younger sibling Illa J and childhood best friend Frank Nitt (Frank n Dank). Nitt will serve as the brand ambassador/consultant.

Uncle Paulie's Uncle Paulie's

Saturday, Dec. 15

Meat master and BBQ expert Adam Perry Lang (APL Restaurant) is popping up at Uncle Paulie’s, the Italian-American deli on Beverly Boulevard, and slinging a collaborative sandwich all day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the deli’s annual Holiday Toy Drive.

The featured sandwich offers smoked mortadella, fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe and Calabrian chilies,on a soft Kaiser roll for $12.

Lang is planning to bring his big-rig BBQ to smoke the mortadella on-site.

EXPAND Bols Genever with apple, pecan and IPA from Christiaan Rollich at Tavern Aaron Cook

Also on Saturday:

Christiaan Rollich is teaming up with Bols Genever this month for a very special Christiaan's Bar, from 6 p.m. to closing at Tavern L.A. There will be traditional Dutch treats such as tostis with speck and Gouda bitterballen croquettes.

Representatives from Dutch Spirit Bols Genever will be there, with Rollich pouring flights of its Genever and shaking up some delicious cocktails utilizing all the products that Bols has to offer:

Flight of Bols Genever through Centuries Genever 1820, aged Genever and 100% malt Genever Cocktails

Redlight Negroni Bols 100% malt with all house made campari & sweet vermouth

White Bull Damrak gin and sage with lime & hefeweizen

Death in the Gulfstream Bols Genever with demerara and angostura bitters

Brazilian Coffee Bols 100% malt and passoa with espresso

McIntosh Bols Genever 1820 and poached apple with pecan and IPA

Black Tail Bols Aged Genever with house-made allspice dram and bitters

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Shimmy for Santa with the North Pole Dancers Burlesque from L.A. ladies Miss Ashley Hayward and Miss Isabelle Marie with comedic appearances from Bad Santa and tunes from 8 p.m. to late. If you think you’ve made the naughty list, join in at No More Heroes in drinking El Silencio Mezcal festive cocktails while peeping some festive holiday performances.