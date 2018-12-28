Here’s what’s popping up in L.A. this week: handmade pasta, natural wines and yellowtail tostadas, all accompanied by DJs, plus a Pitfire Pizza pop-up.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 28-30

East Hollywood's Melody has a weekend filled with pop-ups. On Friday and Saturday, the Adia Pasta Pop-Up will be serving handmade pasta, along with Melody’s selection of natural wines and music from DJs Elene and Ari Shark. No tickets, no prix fixe — everything is available à la carte and walk-ins are welcome.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, you’ll find Anarchy Seafood at Melody’s with DJs Jamie and David Bullock from 5 to 11 p.m. Anarchy's yellowtail tostadas are legendary, featuring fresh yellowtail on top of a crispy tortilla shell with avocado, pickled kumquats, black tobiko and mustard vinaigrette.

Thursday, Jan. 3

Beginning Thursday, American Gonzo Food Corporation kicks off a Pitfire Pizza pop-up on Fairfax, in the former location of Gesso. The pop-up offer an abbreviated menu for delivery or pickup. It has a partnership with ChowNow and Doordash. Guests can walk up and order for take-away or place a delivery order on the Pitfire app or via one of its delivery partners.

As far as future plans for the space, “We will consider every way to serve our guests,” Jeff Goodman, CEO of American Gonzo Food Corporation, said in a statement. “Right now, we are focused on delivery and pickup only at our Fairfax location."

801 N. Fairfax Ave., #101, Fairfax District.