Here’s what’s popping up in L.A. this week: BBQ with Dave Grohl, sweets with Duff Goldman and lots more ugly Christmas sweaters:

Saturday, Dec. 22

Continue Reading

Bruce Kalman, Tyler Anderson, Nick Shipp, Dave Grohl, Antonia Lofaso and Duff Goldman converge on Saturday for an afternoon of food and music at Eat, Drink and Support. The event was conceived by a group of friends to help support the L.A. Regional Food Bank and help alleviate hunger in the Los Angeles community.

Dave Grohl will be serving up Backbeat BBQ, Bruce Kalman will dish up Square Peg Pizza and Duff Goldman has some sweets up his sleeve.

Tickets are $100, which includes food, music, beer, wine and beverages, at the event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, 1734 E. 41st St., downtown.

Monday, Dec. 24

Cana Rum Cana Rum

If you still need to get some mileage out of that ugly Christmas sweater, Caña Rum Bar is having an Ugly Christmas Sweater Christmas Eve party with $9 mojito

specials. Any guests wearing an ugly holiday sweater will

receive a gift from the Caña family.

Cana Rum Bar, 714 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown; (213) 745-7709, 213hospitality.com/canarumbar; 8 p.m.-close.

Now through Dec. 31 for Christmas die-hards: Here and Now’s Blitzen’s holiday pop-up bar will have beats by DJ M*Flo, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast. Here and Now will be collecting donations for People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) through the end of the year in the form of toiletries. Bring a quart-size Ziploc filled with travel-sized items for an individual and get a free cup of punch. (More information on what to include here.)

Here and Now, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave., downtown; (213) 262-9291, westbounddtla.wpengine.com.

EXPAND Run Run Rudolph at Ever Bar Melissa Hom

Ever Bar, located in the lobby of the Kimpton Everly Hotel, has transformed into a retro-inspired winter wonderland as the host of the 2018 Los Angeles pop-up of Miracle, the Christmas-themed bar.

Also running through the end of the month, the Instagrammable experience features a candy cane “selfie station,” a 20-foot-tall inflatable Santa Claus and a dedicated Hanukkah Hut decked out in blue and silver.

Guests can order Christmas cocktails such as the Run Run Rudolph, with prosecco, gin, mulled wine puree, lemon and cane syrup; and the Bad Santa, a hot milk punch with Barbados rum, Trinidad overproof rum, Batavia Arrack, pineapple juice, lemon juice, almond milk, eight spices, coconut water and coconut oil.

Ever Bar, 1800 Argyle Ave., Hollywood; (213) 279-3534, everbarla.com.