Wake and Bake Cook-Off with L.A. Chefs Tonight on Bong Appétit

Three local female chefs go head to head tonight on the "Eggs and Bakin' " episode of Viceland’s Bong Appétit, with guest judge and rapper D.R.A.M. sampling rounds of canna breakfasts that all include a base of Jilly Bean-infused cannabutter in each challenge brought on by series regulars B Real, Vanessa Lavorato and Miguel Trinidad.

Star pastry chef Nicole Rucker of Fiona, Ria Dolly Barbosa of the Paramount Coffee Project and Highly Likely Cafe’s Kat Turner try to find the right balance of weed and feed in dishes like savory bread pudding with red-eye gravy and russet and sweet potato hash browns with lemon tree flower and buttermilk gravy with lemon terpenes (a perfect pairing with the mandarin citrus notes of the Jilly Bean cannabutter.)

"Watching competition shows of any kind gives me such deep anxiety that I vowed never to go onto one myself," Turner tells L.A. Weekly.