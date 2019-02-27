Higher Education at the Sushi and Doobie Rolling Workshop (Video)

It was an evening of High Dining and higher education in an industrial section of Culver City this weekend at the Mary Jane University sushi and doobie rolling workshop hosted by Potfessor Keiko Beatie and sushi chef Victor Miller.
Upon arrival, students were greeted with passed appetizers that included THC-infused Loch Etive steelhead sashimi as well as CBD albacore sushi and maki roll with salmon skin.
Beatie started the evening by leading a hands-on demonstration of how to roll a doobie, including choosing the right cannabis flower to pair with your meal as well as proper grind and rolling technique. As she supervised the lesson, one student admitted that their beginner blunt looked nice but was a little loose. “Like many of us girls,” Beatie reassured her.
After the spicy tuna roll ingredients were passed (vegetarian options were also available), chef Miller demonstrated how to roll and gave a sushi history lesson, tips on where to find (and how to know if it’s good) fish, an understanding of dosing, choosing the right infusion to pair with your meal and how to make love to your rice for proper texture. Miller paired the tuna rolls with Arcanna Flowers Lemon Fire O.G. for the class.
Students were given a recess to smoke and sample their labors before dessert, which included CBD-infused satsuma dark chocolate mousse and matcha marshmallow treats from Grass Fed Bakery.
Finally, the lovable and dexterous crowd was treated to an Art of Hand Sex course by Ashley Manta, the Cannasexual sexual mastery coach.
