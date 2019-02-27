Higher Education at the Sushi and Doobie Rolling Workshop (Video)

It was an evening of High Dining and higher education in an industrial section of Culver City this weekend at the Mary Jane University sushi and doobie rolling workshop hosted by Potfessor Keiko Beatie and sushi chef Victor Miller.

Upon arrival, students were greeted with passed appetizers that included THC-infused Loch Etive steelhead sashimi as well as CBD albacore sushi and maki roll with salmon skin.

EXPAND High Dining Priestess Barbie Sommars, left and Potfessor Keiko Beatie Michele Stueven

Beatie started the evening by leading a hands-on demonstration of how to roll a doobie, including choosing the right cannabis flower to pair with your meal as well as proper grind and rolling technique. As she supervised the lesson, one student admitted that their beginner blunt looked nice but was a little loose. “Like many of us girls,” Beatie reassured her.