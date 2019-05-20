Try the Strawberry Shortcake CrazyShake at Downtown Disney's New Black Tap (Video)

Known for its award-winning Greg Norman burger and famous CrazyShake milkshakes, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes opened its first California location in Downtown Disney to much fanfare over the weekend, with celebrity chef Gale Gand and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens debuting an enhanced fast-casual service style that is a first for the global brand.



There’s an all new “Shake Window,” where guests can order CrazyShakes and classic milkshakes to go. The menu includes original flavors like Cotton Candy, Sweet n’ Salty, and Brooklyn Blackout, as well as Gand’s new signature Strawberry Shortcake Shake, a flavor available only at the Anaheim location. The concoction built for two starts as a strawberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim and crumbled cake topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, pink twisty pop, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle and a cherry on top.

“The inspiration came from the joy of running after the ice cream truck and stopping it in time to order a strawberry shortcake bar,” Gand tells L.A. Weekly during our personalized demonstration. “That’s what I try to keep in mind when designing creations for them, sharing memories and connecting through food.”