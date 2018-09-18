 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Goat cheese ballsEXPAND
Goat cheese balls
Michele Stueven

Vanderpump's Sexy Unique Restaurant Now Serving Brunch

Michele Stueven | September 18, 2018 | 6:26am
AA

It’s better known as SUR, the epicenter of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules reality show, which has been chronicling the lives of its stunning staff for six seasons. But when the lights, camera and drama are gone, it’s a quiet and romantic escape in the heart of West Hollywood.

Walking into SUR Restaurant and Lounge is like walking into somebody’s home, it doesn’t immediately feel like a restaurant. Owner and George Clooney look-alike Guillermo Zapata and wife Nathalie welcome you with seductive Latin flair at the door.

Guillermo Zapata and SUR chef Joe MartinezEXPAND
Guillermo Zapata and SUR chef Joe Martinez
Michele Stueven

Together with co-owner and the most grounded of the Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, the Zapatas now are serving brunch in the cozy bungalow designed by Vanderpump, which opened in 1998.

“We partnered with Lisa in 2005 and have grown from 10 tables to almost 10,000 square feet,” Zapata tells L.A. Weekly. “She brought all of her restaurant experience from England to Beverly Hills, and whatever she touches ends up a success.”

Couscous with grilled shrimpEXPAND
Couscous with grilled shrimp
Michele Stueven

Appetizers include an ahi tuna tartare tower and refreshing grapefruit arugula salad with shaved fennel, endive, goat cheese and pomegranate dressing. Perfect for sharing are the couscous salad with shrimp, chopped cabbage, cherry tomatoes, avocado, olive oil and lime dressing or pan-fried goat cheese balls.

The frittata omelet filled with vegetables and goat cheese is worth a try, as is the home-style crispy French toast, made with Frosted Flakes–encrusted brioche, topped with berries and served with a cinnamon strawberry syrup.

Aperol spritzEXPAND
Aperol spritz
Michele Stueven

And where there’s a Vanderpump, there’s a bar with lots of pink drinks. Try the SUR mimosa with pitaya juice and prosecco, a strawberry gimlet with vodka or a glass of the housewife’s signature rosé de Provence. If you’re feeling orange, go for the light aperol spritz.

The waitstaff all look like  supermodels and hover about attentively — and spoiler alert here: Ask for Adam’s table and you’ll get a first look at the new love interest in the show’s sixth season.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >