Vanderpump's Sexy Unique Restaurant Now Serving Brunch

It’s better known as SUR, the epicenter of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules reality show, which has been chronicling the lives of its stunning staff for six seasons. But when the lights, camera and drama are gone, it’s a quiet and romantic escape in the heart of West Hollywood.

Walking into SUR Restaurant and Lounge is like walking into somebody’s home, it doesn’t immediately feel like a restaurant. Owner and George Clooney look-alike Guillermo Zapata and wife Nathalie welcome you with seductive Latin flair at the door.

EXPAND Guillermo Zapata and SUR chef Joe Martinez Michele Stueven

Together with co-owner and the most grounded of the Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, the Zapatas now are serving brunch in the cozy bungalow designed by Vanderpump, which opened in 1998.