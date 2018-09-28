Valley Urban Market Outdoor Food Hall in Studio City Is Super-Hot

It’s only been open for a week, but Studio City’s Valley Urban Market has already outgrown its space in the parking lot of the iconic Sportsmen’s Lodge.

The popular new outdoor food hall is the brainchild of Valley girls Megan Gefsky, Deborah Saly and Jordyn Grohl. The latter's Foo Foodie husband, Dave Grohl, was on hand for the opening and up at 1 a.m. smoking 15 of the 40 pork butts for pulled pork sandwiches being served at the Beached Pig truck alongside chef Billy Terrell.

The trio, who grew up not far from the Lodge, want to redefine Saturdays in the Valley, offering a modern and hip culinary playground with great food and family activities.