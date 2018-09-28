Valley Urban Market Outdoor Food Hall in Studio City Is Super-Hot

It’s only been open for a week, but Studio City’s Valley Urban Market has already outgrown its space in the parking lot of the iconic Sportsmen’s Lodge.
The popular new outdoor food hall is the brainchild of Valley girls Megan Gefsky, Deborah Saly and Jordyn Grohl. The latter's Foo Foodie husband, Dave Grohl, was on hand for the opening and up at 1 a.m. smoking 15 of the 40 pork butts for pulled pork sandwiches being served at the Beached Pig truck alongside chef Billy Terrell.
The trio, who grew up not far from the Lodge, want to redefine Saturdays in the Valley, offering a modern and hip culinary playground with great food and family activities.
Other vendors include Lobsterdamus, serving wild-caught lobsters from Maine, which are softly blanched, drizzled with butter and seasoned, then grilled on a mesquite grill. It also serves lobster nachos, lobster truffle fries, garlic noodz and lobster balls, along with rotating seasonal specials.
Hearth & Olive serves delectable California-inspired Mideast and Mediterranean-style tacos combining lamb and pork, with a fresh salad bar of picked red cabbage, pico de gallo, and carrot and cabbage escabeche.
Dina’s Dumplings and Okipoki, one of L.A.’s oldest poké restaurants, are on hand, as is Sonny Blue with its handcrafted omusubi rice balls.
Wa-ii Kamikaze is serving burgers and boba drinks and the Emsaymada Project brings a diverse selection of authentic and modern ensaymadas, from handmade brioche bread traditionally topped with grated cheese, in addition to a number of sweet and savory flavors.
To help quench Valley thirsts, the Base offers made-to-order beverages, customizable and crafted with fresh fruit, raw sugar cane and herbs. Customers can choose a base such as hibiscus agave, thyme orange, blackberry charcoal, gooseberry marigold, pomegranate lavender (seasonal), and raspberry apricot (seasonal) and mix it with one of their special mixers, such as spritzer, matcha, Meyer-nade, cold-brew tea, or Harmless coconut water.
Valley Urban Market, 12825 Ventura Blvd., Studio City; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
