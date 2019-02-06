Valentine’s Day: Love it or Hate it, Here’s Something for Everyone

Let’s face it, whether you love it or hate it, Valentine's Day just seems unavoidable. Here’s a list of fun ways for both lovers and haters to celebrate, whether it’s a romantic dinner or shredding mementos of lost loves.

For the anti–Valentine’s Day crowd, the Deli at Little Dom’s has a “Grumpy Valentine” box with a personal-sized, three-layer dark chocolate cake with hot fudge, salted caramel buttercream and cocoa nib brittle, alongside mini bottles of Johnny Walker Blue. Iconic dessert franchise CREAM offers to-go pints of its premium proprietary ice cream and luxury cake boutique Lady M will have individual heart-shaped chocolate cakes in three flavors for those binging solo, starting Feb. 11.

Continue Reading

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of its Beverly Hills location, the Grill on the Alley is offering a special Valentine’s dinner in old Hollywood style, with crisp white table linen and servers in white coats, a sommelier and its expansive wine vault.

Love Potion #9 The Grill on the Alley

Couples can begin their evening with a toast of Love Potion #9, made with prosecco and pomegranate syrup, before settling in with a Tantra Love Apple, made with vine-ripened tomato layered with Laura Chenel chevre, shaved fennel and white truffle vinaigrette, or Maine lobster salad with frisee and micro greens, glazed pine nuts and Tahitian vanilla bean vinaigrette. Gaze into your date’s eyes or at the main course of ginger-kissed filet mignon with artichoke and porcini ragout partnered with lobster- and shrimp-stuffed portobello mushroom and ginger glace de veau, or Cupid’s Seafood Mixed Grill of diver scallop, Atlantic salmon, jumbo shrimp and swordfish with herb polenta and baby vegetables.

For dessert, lovebirds can share chocolate fondue of warm Godiva chocolate ganache served with marshmallows, strawberries, pineapple, macadamia nut cookies and chocolate brownies, or chocolate-dipped strawberries and Bailey’s whipped cream. The Grill knows some things may be too sweet to share, so don’t worry, each person can have a dessert of their own if they wish. This decadent meal experience is priced at $150 per couple and does not include alcohol, tax and gratuity.

Ever Bar, located inside Hollywood's Kimpton Everly Hotel, is hosting anti–Valentine's Day celebrations on Feb. 14. Guests can order cocktails from the "singles" menu — featuring single malt scotch, single-barrel bourbon, single-vintage mezcal, etc. — along with a live rock & roll band. Guests also will have the chance to "shred your ex!," using the bar’s paper shredder to destroy photos, love letters and other old mementos.

EXPAND OUE Skyspace LA OUE Skyspace LA

For fans of The Bachelor, OUE Skyspace L.A., or “L.A.’s Eiffel Tower,” will be celebrating with a weeklong program for those looking to live out their own rose ceremony now through Feb. 16. Skyspace is offering a “Toast From the Top” package pairing woo-worthy views and Skyslide rides with chocolate-covered strawberries and two glasses of Champagne — upgradable to a full bottle of bubbly. Packages start at $75. OUE Skyspace L.A. was the setting of Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s “zero gravity” date.

Brandon’s cocktail bar, located inside 6th & La Brea Brewery & Restaurant, is throwing a "Love Will Tear Us Apart" Valentine's Day singles party on Thursday, Feb. 14, that will help even the most bitter singles shake off their V-Day angst. Brandon’s brings Angelenos the perfect venue to ignore all that Cupid nonsense with intimate vibes, midcentury modern decor and vinyl tunes. For $60 per person, enjoy an open bar from 8 to 10 p.m. with house-brewed beer, wine, liquor and special Valentine’s Day cocktails, along with bar bites and dancing throughout the evening. Tickets are available via Eventbrite and black attire is strongly encouraged.

EXPAND Mayfair Hotel Frank Wonho Lee

Inspired by Raymond Chandler’s “I’ll be waiting” character Eve Cressy, Eve American Bistro is the Mayfair Hotel’s signature restaurant, with chef Scott Commings, season 12 winner of Hell’s Kitchen, and chef Karo Patpatyan at the helm. Valentine’s Day menu highlights include Kumiai oyster gratin and spicy tuna sesame cone; prime filet steak tartare with Dijon aioli, Parmesan, bone marrow crème fraiche and grilled baguette; surf & turf grilled prime filet, half Maine lobster tail, truffle mac & cheese and sautéed broccolini; and, for dessert, red velvet mini churros with Nutella sauce. The cost is $85 per guest.

EXPAND Alimento L.A. Dylan + Jeni

If you want to enjoy a romantic dinner and miss all the crowds, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, Alimento offers an exclusive wine dinner with La Stoppa, a label making natural, organic wines on a historic estate in Piacenza, Italy. The one-night-only, four-course wine dinner with exclusive, special crafted dishes is $85 with an 8 p.m. seating. The menu starts with potato frico waffles with whipped baccala, followed by dry-aged beef tataki with Sicilian ponzu, caperberries and crispy onions. The third course is lumache pasta with duck sausage and red wine–braised radicchio, and that's followed by prime beef shoulder roast with dry-aged tallow potatoes and greens.

Valentine's Day cooking class The Institute of Culinary Education

And for couples who like to canoodle in the kitchen, the Institute of Culinary Education in Pasadena is offering cooking classes:

In the Classic Steakhouse Dinner for Couples ($240 per couple) course, taught by chef Richard Hanna, couples will learn all the techniques and recipes for a classic steakhouse experience at the professional kitchens at the Institute of Culinary Education. Pairs will make and enjoy classic shrimp cocktail; Caesar salad; grilled New York strip steak with beurre maître d’hôtel; creamed spinach and truffle mashed potatoes. The course finishes with mini New York cheesecakes with strawberry compote. This Valentine's Day option is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. Registration link: ice.edu/losangeles/events/valentines-day-classic-steakhouse-dinner-couples

Or you can learn to make fresh handmade pasta, stuffed pasta, perfect sauces and all the accompaniments with chef Peter George. In this hands-on class, couples will learn to make dough by hand, then how to shape, cut and stuff it. Duos will create a complete fresh Italian dinner of pappardelle with Bolognese sauce; burro e salvia (butternut squash ravioli with sage butter); tomato basil bruschetta; and shaved fennel and radicchio salad. For $240 per couple, this clas is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15. Registration link: ice.edu/losangeles/events/couples-handmade-pasta-class