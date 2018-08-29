Tsukemen, the “Dipping Ramen,” Arrives in Chinatown

Tsukemen, the ramen noodle dish that originated in Japan and consists of separate servings of cold noodles dipped into hot soup or broth at the table, has been relatively hard to find in L.A. until recently. Hyun "Sean" Park and Justin Lim’s new Okiboru in the heart of Chinatown is the place to slurp and splash your way into noodle nirvana.

The signature Okiboru big bowl consists of a mound of thick ramen noodles made in-house daily from imported Nippn hard wheat flour, topped with grilled chasu pork ribs, which are marinated overnight, braised for four hours and then grilled before serving. House-made pickled radish, scallions, bamboo shoots and nori garnish the top with a lime wedge.

According to the owners, Okiboru is the first ramen shop in the United States to use handmade noodles for the dish.