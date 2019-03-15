Trejo's Tacos Goes Green, Smorgasburg Is for Vinyl Lovers and Neal Fraser Cooks for Kids

Nothing says St. Patrick’s Day like tacos. But then every day is a taco holiday in L.A. Trejo’s Tacos and Cantina is celebrating with corned beef and fried avocado tacos. If you’re not into being green, Smorgasburg hosts its second annual Beat Swap Meet for vinyl lovers on Sunday and chef Neal Fraser is raising funds in the garden at Redbird/Vibiana for L.A.’s BEST Afterschool Enrichment Program. Here’s what’s popping up this week.
Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Cantina will feature a St. Patrick’s Day taco, which is a corned beef taco with chipotle-Dijon cream, pickled onion slaw and tater tots. They’ve also added a fried avocado taco to the menu: beer-battered avocado, verde slaw, roasted corn, pickled onion with fermented pineapple hot sauce.
The corned beef taco is available through March 24 and the fried avocado taco is munchable from March 25 to April 29.
Saturday, March 16
Cake Bash Studio & Bakery in Van Nuys is giving St. Patrick’s Day cupcake decorating classes at 11 a.m. (9 years old and up) and 12:30 p.m. (3 to 8 years old), led by Latina sister duo and owners Miredys Peguero and YouTube star Karla Peguero.
Born and raised in Carolina, Puerto Rico, these Boricuas are making a staple here in California with their desserts and assortment of treats like cookies, cake pops and traditional Puerto Rican pastries available daily.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and available at cakebashstudio.com.
Also on Saturday, Ruby Hall’s Southern Kitchen by former Broken Spanish and République chef Josh Johns will pop up at Highly Likely Cafe in West Adams, featuring hot chicken sandwiches, Johns' classic fried chicken, collard greens, a four-cheese mac and desserts like caramelized banana pudding. Sounds provided by DJ Wizz Kidd.
Highly Likely, 4310 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams; menu prices; reservations suggested. itshighlylikely.com.
Sunday, March 17
Something for those who aren’t feeling green, Smorgasburg is having its second annual Beat Swap Meet, featuring dozens of curated record collectors, shops, indie labels and private record dealers from all over Southern California. They'll be buying, selling and trading records of all genres. Attendees will find blues, electronic, funk, hip-hop, jazz, Latin, metal, new wave, psych, punk, rap, reggae, rock, soul, ska and more as they flip through classic 12-inch vinyl, LPs, 45s, tapes and CDs.
In addition to the usual culinary suspects, there will be a second bar, live music stage and classic cars on display. The growing lineup of live performances includes Audillaree, Chola Orange and Chemical Breakdown.
Beat Swap Meet at Smorgasburg L.A., 777 S. Alameda St., ROW DTLA, downtown; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free. smorgasburg.com/LA.
Thursday, March 21
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Top chefs Neal Fraser of Redbird/Vibiana, Josiah Citrin of Mélisse and Ray Garcia from Broken Spanish are just some of the top talent pitching in for Locally Grown: A Garden Party to benefit L.A.’s BEST Afterschool Enrichment Program taking place at Redbird/Vibiana.
Chefs will be preparing specialty hors d'oeuvres incorporating Los Angeles’ native plant life, which will be paired with signature cocktails that incorporate produce harvested from Redbird’s garden.
According to L.A.’s BEST, almost half of the fifth graders living in Los Angeles are overweight or obese; the afterschool enrichment program helps students learn to make smart choices and develop lifelong habits that lead to healthy hearts, minds and bodies by getting their hands dirty in the garden.
Get tickets here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!