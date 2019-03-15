Trejo's Tacos Goes Green, Smorgasburg Is for Vinyl Lovers and Neal Fraser Cooks for Kids

Nothing says St. Patrick’s Day like tacos. But then every day is a taco holiday in L.A. Trejo’s Tacos and Cantina is celebrating with corned beef and fried avocado tacos. If you’re not into being green, Smorgasburg hosts its second annual Beat Swap Meet for vinyl lovers on Sunday and chef Neal Fraser is raising funds in the garden at Redbird/Vibiana for L.A.’s BEST Afterschool Enrichment Program. Here’s what’s popping up this week.



Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Cantina will feature a St. Patrick’s Day taco, which is a corned beef taco with chipotle-Dijon cream, pickled onion slaw and tater tots. They’ve also added a fried avocado taco to the menu: beer-battered avocado, verde slaw, roasted corn, pickled onion with fermented pineapple hot sauce.

The corned beef taco is available through March 24 and the fried avocado taco is munchable from March 25 to April 29.