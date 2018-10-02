This Year’s Taste of Italy Celebrates Puglia

The only reminder that remains of L.A.’s once-thriving Little Italy is the restored historic Italian Hall, built in 1908 overlooking Olvera Street and the plaza. To keep that memory alive, the 10th annual Taste of Italy will take place adjacent to the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles there on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The food and wine event celebrates Puglia this year, with specialties from the heel of Italy’s boot. Puglia is the home of ancient villages, beautiful beaches, year-round sunshine and Michelin-star chef Luigi Fineo.

Owner of Luigi al Teatro in Santa Monica, Fineo will be serving modern interpretations of classic dishes from the region, such as focaccia barese, chickpea puree, escarole and burrata Di Stefano.