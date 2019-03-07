Think Your Kid Won't Eat Healthy? Try Sending Him to La Canada High

Chef Jammar Jones serves a few hundred meals a day in two seatings and manages a kitchen staff of about 14. Known for his multicultural cuisine, Jones is a stickler for locally sourced produce and fresh ingredients. His grilled chicken satay is a juicy thread of chicken thighs paired with a garlicy yogurt sauce, vegetable pad thai and bok choy cooked to perfection over spicy fried rice. His chicken and spinach pizzas ooze with just the right amount of melty cheese and the chicken vegetable soup is pure comfort on a rainy day. No, Jones’ venue isn’t located on a trendy downtown street or hipster Westside neighborhood — it’s the cafeteria at La Cañada High School, where he is the director of dining services.

The kitchen is a massive space where everything is cooked on-site with fresh ingredients — soup, salads, pizzas, burgers, cookies and the menu of his new six-week Taste of L.A. program, which represents food from across L.A. County. Jones is one of the staff of nutritionists, chefs and front-line workers from Chartwells K12, the food-service partner of La Cañada High School.

EXPAND Taste of L.A.: Thai Town Michele Stueven

The idea behind the program was to end the school year with something fun and exciting in the lunchroom that was locally inspired. Chartwells K12 chose local neighborhoods with unique dishes to feature on the menu, created the recipes and worked with the school to implement it.