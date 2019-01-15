The Vegan’s Guide to DineL.A.

Vegan dineLA at Social Market and Eatery at LAX

It’s not all tomahawk steaks and fried chicken — DineL.A. has plenty of delicious plant-based deals as well during its run through Friday, Jan. 25.

Social Market & Eatery, located in the LAX Airport Marriott, is offering a three-course menu where each course has a vegan and a non-vegan option. Menu highlights include vegan avocado dome, tuna poké and a beyond shepherd's pie, made with a double baked potato, yucca, garbanzo, celery, onion, market mushrooms, peas and vegan cheddar. Social Market & Eatery’s DineL.A. menu is $39 per person.