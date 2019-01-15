The Vegan’s Guide to DineL.A.

It’s not all tomahawk steaks and fried chicken — DineL.A. has plenty of delicious plant-based deals as well during its run through Friday, Jan. 25.
Social Market & Eatery, located in the LAX Airport Marriott, is offering a three-course menu where each course has a vegan and a non-vegan option. Menu highlights include vegan avocado dome, tuna poké and a beyond shepherd's pie, made with a double baked potato, yucca, garbanzo, celery, onion, market mushrooms, peas and vegan cheddar. Social Market & Eatery’s DineL.A. menu is $39 per person.
Gratitude Kitchen & Bar, the newest upscale addition to the Café Gratitude franchise, starts its DineL.A. menu with a beetroot tartare for the table with horseradish cream and potato gaufrettes.
Starter choices include classic grilled Little Gems with tempeh bacon and ranch dressing; shishito peppers with toasted sesame oil and ginger sauce; or roasted shiitake with eggplant and peanut sauce.
Entree options include an inspired risotto of butternut squash and truffled mushrooms; a blackened tempeh Bolognese of cresto di gallo pasta, cashew mozz, broccolini and spinach; and a fully stuffed roasted portabella mushroom. Baked fruit galette is for dessert.
The Café Gratitude franchises across town are offering coconut calamari, Japanese yams and a blackened tempeh Bolognese, priced at $29 per person.
Also at $29 per person, Sage Vegan Bistro in Culver City has an amazing deal that includes starter choices of lentil daal, tortilla soup, root vegetable salad or goat-less Greek salad. Next, appetizer choices of tempura elote, Indian poutine fries, jackfruit crab cakes or jalapeño poppers. Entrée options include creamy tomato pesto pasta, winter vegetable lasagna or butternut squash ravioli.
Go to discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week/ for all participating restaurants.
