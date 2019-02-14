The Ultimate Roll-Up: Sushi and Doobie Rolling Workshop in Culver City

Love will be not only in the air but on the table as well when Mary Jane University’s High Dining presents its signature Sushi + Doobie Rolling Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 23, in Culver City. The student body will be immersed in the finer points of rolling both cannabis joints and sushi during the workshop. Scheduled instructors are cannabis activist and author Keiko Beatie and sushi chef Victor Miller, with live music from rapper MC Flow and DJ Jack Pharaoh to add cachet to the curriculum.

Students enter the classroom to a warm traditional Japanese greeting from hostess and doobie-rolling instructor Beatie, receive an origami crane, indulge in optionally cannabis-infused appetizers and tea, and choose their class position depending on their level of study — “Teacher’s Pets” in the first row get a special prize and extra attention from the rolling instructors. In order to preserve tradition and ensure proper instruction, students must be able to stand at their rolling tables during lessons.

Sushi and doobie rolling workshop Mary Jane University