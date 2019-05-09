The San Fernando Valley Loves the Flavor of L.A.

The 3rd Annual Flavor of L.A. takes place again this year Sunday, May 19 on the historic CBS backlot, at the cross streets of My Three Sons and Gunsmoke, and home of hundreds of iconic TV shows such as Seinfeld, Will & Grace, That '70s Show and Gilligan’s Island.

More than 70 local restaurants, bakeries and ice cream shops, along with craft brews, wine, shochu, sake, and cocktails will participate this year, benefiting North Hollywood High School Music Department and is produced and sponsored by the Studio City Chamber of Commerce, CBS Studio Center and NBC Universal.

The $75 all-inclusive ticket price includes an all-you-can-eat extravaganza of food, drink, free parking and the rare opportunity for a walking studio tour. Valley Relics Museum and My Valley Pass will have a booth with pop culture memorabilia and artist Kasey Blaustein will be on hand with an interactive art mural.