The Open Secrets of Rosaline

“I want to take down the Italians,” Ricardo Zarate tells me excitedly as he pounds the table with playful accentuation. He’s making a joke, but it’s obvious his comment is laden with truth. No immigrant cuisine has been embraced in America quite like Italian. Its omnipresence reaches every corner of America. Despite pasta’s widespread captivation, Ricardo knows something nobody else does. There’s going to be a demand for Peruvian food very soon, and his West Hollywood restaurant Rosaliné is a champion of it.

Take the lomo al trapo, a popular off-the-menu item with a process unlike anything you’ll find in Los Angeles. It starts with a seared 12-ounce filet mignon that gets wrapped in banana leaf, which is then wrapped again in a cocoon of spices and cloth, tied up, and hung a few feet above a grill that burns bright with almond wood and Japanese charcoal. After a few minutes, the crafted meat-pod sweats, dripping juices slowly into the fire as if to signify something magical is happening. Another eight minutes of cooking directly in the piping hot coals, and the now black chunk of cloth gets chiseled open by Ricardo’s ceviche chef like an archaeologist opening a tomb. The result is lomo al trapo — a popular Colombian dish that Ricardo modified to his liking. Think of it like fired sous-vide steak. Ricardo enthusiastically lists his ingredients and divulges step by step how to make his version of the lomo al trapo, as if to challenge me — "Go ahead. I want you to try this."

EXPAND Lomo El Trapo Rachel Ayotte