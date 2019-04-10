The Coachella Munchable Lineup Will Be Grande

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival celebrates its 20th year in Indio April 12-14 and April 18-21 with a food lineup that keeps getting better every year. This year offers a Grande lineup with some exciting new culinary additions, as well as a Sunday Service on Easter.

L.A.’s hottest Tijuana taco ticket in town, Tacos 1986, joins the festival on the grounds of the Empire Polo Club for the first time, offering jackfruit carnitas, shrimp diabla and pork pibil. Curtis and Luke Stone’s Gwen will have a full-service pop-up restaurant on-site, serving chilled garden gazpacho to cool things down. And there will be multiple secret bars from award-winning mixologists from around the country, including PDTiki, slinging tropical libations to help beat the heat.

Love Hour burger Krupa Consulting

Other new kids on the block include Hawkin’s House of Burgers, Love House and Echo Park’s Konbi, which will be featuring its compact egg salad and pork katsu Japanese sandwiches. Outstanding in the Field is back for the sixth year, with an ever-growing long table set up in the tranquil and shaded Rose Garden.