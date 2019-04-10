The Coachella Munchable Lineup Will Be Grande

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival celebrates its 20th year in Indio April 12-14 and April 18-21 with a food lineup that keeps getting better every year. This year offers a Grande lineup with some exciting new culinary additions, as well as a Sunday Service on Easter.
L.A.’s hottest Tijuana taco ticket in town, Tacos 1986, joins the festival on the grounds of the Empire Polo Club for the first time, offering jackfruit carnitas, shrimp diabla and pork pibil. Curtis and Luke Stone’s Gwen will have a full-service pop-up restaurant on-site, serving chilled garden gazpacho to cool things down. And there will be multiple secret bars from award-winning mixologists from around the country, including PDTiki, slinging tropical libations to help beat the heat.
Other new kids on the block include Hawkin’s House of Burgers, Love House and Echo Park’s Konbi, which will be featuring its compact egg salad and pork katsu Japanese sandwiches. Outstanding in the Field is back for the sixth year, with an ever-growing long table set up in the tranquil and shaded Rose Garden.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Chefs Nyesha Arrington and Jessica Largey will team up and emerge after recent restaurant shutters for the first weekend, as will chefs Elisabeth Prueitt, Katie Hagan-Whelchel and Leah Chin-Katz (Tartine). Weekend two welcomes the teams of Adam Sobel (Cal Mare) and Ray Garcia (Broken Spanish) and Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, plus Jason Neroni from the Rose.
Also for the first time, Postmates Pickup will be integrated into the Coachella festival app. Guests can order food, drinks and merch from 10 select restaurants ahead of time and skip the lines when their orders are ready. After receiving an order-ready notification, make your way to the designated pickup location to retrieve your items. There will be dedicated commissary kitchens for participating food vendors so that orders are ready in minutes. The Postmates participants include Sweetfin Poké, Top Round, Trejo’s Tacos, Wolf, Pizzanista and Monty’s Good Burger.
Find the rest of the food lineup and locations on the field here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!