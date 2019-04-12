Celebrate Thai New Year at Chao Krung or Attend a Seance on the Queen Mary

Celebrate Thai New Year this week or travel back in time to the final voyage of the RMS Titanic on the Queen Mary with a seven-course gourmet meal, inspired by the last first-class dinner served aboard. Plus Mid East Tacos moves to the Westside!

In celebration of Thai New Year, or Songkran, Chao Krung and sister restaurant Same Same Thai host in-house festivities on April 12 and 14, respectively.

Friday, April 12

Starting at 7:30 p.m. and running until midnight or sellout , and appearing every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Armen Martirosyan’s Mid East Tacos is hopping across town from Smorgasburg to launch a full-time pop-up at 1040 N. Fairfax.

Approaching its 50th anniversary this summer, Chao Krung celebrates Thai New Year from 11:30 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. with live music and dancers, complimentary snacks and $5 Chang beer slushies all day. There will be live performances including a musician playing the khim (a stringed musical instrument) throughout the day and a performance of the Ram Klong-Yao, or long drum dance, at 8 p.m. All guests will be offered a complimentary snack of miang kham, "one bite-size wrap,” which originated in Thai royal cuisine. Ingredients include shallots, chili peppers, ginger, garlic, lime and coconut sugar.

Saturday, April 13

San Francisco’s WesBurger 'N' More comes to L.A. for a fun night of "Burgers, Tots 'n' More," hosted by Friends & Family at 6 p.m.

The menu includes the Double Smash, two 3-ounce smashed patties, double cheese, pickle, special sauce and red onion; the Hot Wes, a 6-ounce patty with onion rings, queso and pickled jalapeños; and the Yuba River, featuring pastrami-spiced yuba, trumpet mushrooms, caramelized onions, kewpie mayo, jalapeno-lime slaw; plus lots of plain and kinky tots.

Friends & Family, 5150 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood.

The Queen Mary presents Aiden Sinclair's A Night to Remember in honor of the last supper on the RMS Titanic. Guests will be transported back in time to a bone-chilling night of April 14, 1912. During the black-tie event, guests will indulge in a seven-course gourmet meal, view artifacts from the ship and hear the bone-chilling tales of the passengers who both lived and died on that cold April night.

The seven-course dinner menu offers tray-passed canapés à L’Amiral and Oyster à la Russe to begin, a Consommé Olga for the first course, followed by poached salmon with mousseline and filet mignon with foie gras, artichokes, black truffles, demi-glace and potato Anna as the main entree. A Punch Romaine will clear the palate, followed by roasted squab with wilted cress and Champagne saffron asparagus salad. For the dessert finale, there's Waldorf pudding with peaches in Chartreuse jelly and chocolate painted eclairs filled with French vanilla cream. After dinner, indulge in a haunting evening of paranormal illusions featuring artifacts from the Titanic at Aiden Sinclair’s Titanic Seance: A Night to Remember.

Sunday, April 14



Celebrating its third anniversary, Same Same Thai’s Songkran event will include traditional decorations, music and dance performances at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., as well as a complimentary snack of Spicy Garden Noodles with ground chicken and shrimp. Happy hour drinks will be available all night, including $4 Chang beers and $7 select wines. The event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m., is free to enter and open to the public, with Same Same’s regular menu available, featuring family recipes from chefs/owners Katy Noochlaor and Annie Daniel.

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne welcome author Maria Zizka to Lucques for a special Sunday Supper. The menu will include leek and goat cheese tart, Sicilian fennel citrus salad, a whole side of salmon with spring on a platter salad, cast-iron skillet steak with blue cheese butter, strawberry rose shortcakes and chocolate-dipped candied grapefruit peel. The author will be on hand to sign copies of her cookbook The Newlywed Table.