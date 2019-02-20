Taste of St. Joseph's Raises Funds for Culinary Training, Recognizes "Chefs of the Year"

Chefs Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts of Da Kiko Kiko, Hudson House, Playa Provisions, the Tripel, and Small Batch Ice Cream will be honored as Chefs of the Year at the debut of the Taste of St. Joseph’s Center food and drink festival on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Playa Studios. Twenty-one food and eight beverage sponsors will provide signature menu items and cocktails, in addition to guest chef demos, to raise funds for the St. Joseph’s Culinary Training program.

There will be Insta-worthy photo opps at the Tag Me photo booth and Dunkin’ Donuts donut wall.