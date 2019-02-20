 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
St. Joseph's culinary traineesEXPAND
St. Joseph's culinary trainees
St. Joseph's Center

Taste of St. Joseph's Raises Funds for Culinary Training, Recognizes "Chefs of the Year"

Michele Stueven | February 20, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Chefs Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts of Da Kiko Kiko, Hudson House, Playa Provisions, the Tripel, and Small Batch Ice Cream will be honored as Chefs of the Year at the debut of the Taste of St. Joseph’s Center food and drink festival on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Playa Studios. Twenty-one food and eight beverage sponsors will provide signature menu items and cocktails, in addition to guest chef demos, to raise funds for the St. Joseph’s Culinary Training program.

There will be Insta-worthy photo opps at the Tag Me photo booth and Dunkin’ Donuts donut wall.

Continue Reading

Participants include Huckleberry Bakery and Cafe, which will be cooking up organic chicken pot pie with house-made biscuits. Other eateries on the ticket include Butcher’s Daughter, Tocaya Playa Vista, Blue Plate Oysterette and Pali Wines.  Art's Table will be serving Cuban style Tony Montana corn, Ashland Hill  has shishito mac and cheese on the menu and Margo's will be handing out burrata crostini with cherry tomatoes and basil.

The Culinary Training Program is a vocational training program that teaches formerly homeless and low-income individuals cooking skills that can equip them for jobs in the service and food industries. Students from the program secure externships in L.A. kitchens such as Bottega Louie, Petit Trois, Sunny Spot and the Ritz-Carlton.

St. Joseph Center in Venice is an independent non­profit that helps provide working poor families, as well as homeless men, women and children, with the resources and tools to become productive and self-supporting members of the community. It reaches more than 10,000 individuals annually through a variety of integrated programs.

Get tickets at eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-st-joseph-center-tickets-53117281218.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: