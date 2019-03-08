Sweet Deals at Pie Hole, Smoky Mezcal Tastings at Wally's and Women's History Month With Lady M

It’s a sweet and smoky week ahead with deals at the Pie Hole for National Pi Day, El Silencio Mezcal tastings and the limited-run return of Lady M’s Mimosa Cake.

Friday, March 8

In honor of today's International Women’s Day as well as National Women’s History Month, luxury cake boutique Lady M Confections brings back its popular mimosa cake for a limited run. Intricately crafted to mimic the shape and color of the mimosa flower (the unofficial flower for International Women’s Day), the mimosa cake is a dome-shaped cake made with delicate vanilla sponge “cubes” and Lady M’s signature custard.

Saturday, March 9

To celebrate its fifth anniversary in West Malibu and with a positive outlook ahead of the spring season, Trancas Country Market welcomes the community to celebrate with a day filled with food, refreshments and live entertainment. Leading the celebrations will be host Ted Silverberg and Malibu local bands including Spo Bro, the Malibu high school seniors who made an appearance on American Idol last year; Riptide, who lost all of their gear and their rehearsal house to the recent wildfires; and Lenny Goldsmith and the New Old. Trancas will be open to the public, serving up favorite backyard BBQ eats such as local Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, premium Dietz & Watson hot dogs, fresh market items from Vintage Grocers and Groundworks Coffee.

Sweet Bu will be giving away a sweet candy gift with any purchase, Postal Annex will be giving away coupons, free popcorn and a free spinner for the first 100 people to visit the store, and Shine Beauty Collective will hold a drawing for a gift basket valued at $470.

Monday, March 11

Indulge in and explore El Silencio Joven and Espadin mezcals at Wally’s Santa Monica for a Taste of Silence mezcal evening. Included are passed appetizers with El Silencio Joven, a mezcal blended from various types of agave, highlighted with floral, chili and subtle spice notes. Also on the lineup are cocktails mixed with El Silencio Espadin, a robust spirit with smoke and a hearty, strong finish for an Oaxacan experience. Mark this event in your calendar for a taste of powerful Oaxacan flavor. Get tickets here.

Thursday, March 14

The Pie Hole celebrates National Pi Day — 3/14 — by offering all guests a chance to win prizes with a $5 purchase. Guests can draw prizes that include free pie holes (the Pie Hole’s two-bite handheld namesake treats), a whole pie or even a whipped cream pie in the face. At the Arts District location, chances to win with a $5 purchase take on more of a game-show feel with a spinning prize wheel; donate $5 to the L.A. Mission (an organization dedicated to helping people in Los Angeles experiencing homelessness) to earn an extra spin or $10 to buy your way out of a pie in the face.

Key lime minis, Pie Hole bundles of four (apple, blueberry, Mexican chocolate and strawberry lavender) and the Einstein Blue Lemonade are all priced at $3.14 for the day. The Pie Hole has eight locations in Southern California: Arts District, Hollywood, Glendale, Venice Beach, Long Beach, Pasadena, Rancho Cucamonga and Orange County.

For a savory pie deal, Fresh Brothers Pizza is celebrating National Pi Day by offerings fans any personal pizza for $3.14, including any number of toppings. To redeem the offer, just use the promo code PIDAY on Thursday, March 14. This deal works for pick-up, dine-in and delivery (but is not valid with Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats or Doordash).