Spring Is Around the Corner — Time to Lettuce Grow

Temperatures in Los Angeles have finally hit a balmy 70 degrees, signaling spring is around the corner, and our gardening gloves are getting itchy. Even if you don’t have a garden, a new membership program called Lettuce Grow provides people with the tools, encouragement and inspiration to grow 20 percent of their food at home on balconies, patios and rooftops in decorative and functional containers.

According to its founders, husband and wife Jacob Pechenik and Zooey Deschanel, Lettuce Grow is part of the Farm Project, whose mission it is “to change our food system, closing the gap on food mileage and resource waste, all while re-establishing a deeper, lasting and experiential connection with the food we eat.”

EXPAND Farm Project gardening project co-founder, actress and entrepreneur Zooey Deschanel Julia Keim

With shrinking space, time and resources, urban gardening can be complicated for most of us. With Lettuce Grow, members need only a power outlet and 9 square feet of sunny outdoor space; everything else required to become successful master growers is included with the membership.