Spoonfed in Hollywood Introduces New Bistro Dinner Menu

Spoonfed, the recently opened American comfort-food spot in the Hollywood Media District that has it all — grab-and-go coffee and pastries, breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks — has rolled out a new bistro dinner menu for winter.

Chef Sergio Preciado has crafted a menu of hearty winter weather favorites, featuring dishes such like winter citrus salad with black Tuscan kale, roasted butternut squash, pomegranate, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, grapefruit and candied walnuts in a citrus vinaigrette.

The roasted tomato soup comes with a giant cheddar brioche crouton topped with molten cheddar. There’s also steak frites and grilled salmon on corn chowder with spinach and capers.

Top it off with Mom’s Chocolate Buttermilk Cake, a twisted root beer float or Spoonfed bread pudding with fresh berries and whipped cream for dessert.

Beverage director John Neumueller has developed modern twists on classic cocktails and contemporary mocktails with ingredients such as hop soda, coconut water and Jasmine tea to take off the chill.

They include the High & Dry (Bimini gin, citrus, Hop Soda), the Otis Collins (orange oil, Cynar, bubbles, seltzer, red wine float), the Giving Tree (Mal Bien mezcal, apple, pineapple, rosemary, orgeat), the Coco Tranquilo (Bacardi Havana Club, pineapple gum, coconut water), the Basil Pepper Tonic (purple basil, peppercorn, lime oil), Pandan Lime Soda and Jasmine Cider (dragon pearl jasmine tea, malic acid).

Spoonfed, 959 Seward St., Hollywood; (323) 347-7000, spoonfedla.com.