Sneak Peek: Stunning Navy Proof Food & Spirits Opens June 27 in Long Beach

Part of the current $23 million renovation of the Westin Long Beach to officially be unveiled in the heart of downtown on Thursday, June 27, will be a stunning new addition to the exploding harbor dining scene. Designed by architect Houston/Tyner and designer VANROOY Creative Group, Navy Proof Food & Spirits will feature white marble flooring and color scheme, a three-story sculptural chandelier and a massive 32 x 20 ft. living green wall, as well as the culinary talents of executive chef Chris Garasic.

Garasic’s concept combines his sense of adventure, a love for the sea and local ingredients to feature menu items like smoked and crispy fried chicken, served with honey and green goddess dressing, and duck confit banh mi, piled high with duck pate, pickled vegetables and spicy aioli. There will be fried green tomatoes with burrata and roasted beets for lunch and dry aged organic rib-eye with potato rosti, black kale and porcini jus for dinner.

Executive chef Chris Garasic. Westin Long Beach

Offering a daily breakfast menu, Navy Proof Food & Spirits will start mornings off with malted waffles topped with lemon curd, raspberry and barrel-aged maple syrup, an heirloom tomato omelet with burrata, basil and avocado oil and the Longshoreman, served with herb potatoes, breakfast meat, toast and sliced tomatoes as well as other standard selections.