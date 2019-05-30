Sneak Peek: Stunning Navy Proof Food & Spirits Opens June 27 in Long Beach

Part of the current $23 million renovation of the Westin Long Beach to officially be unveiled in the heart of downtown on Thursday, June 27, will be a stunning new addition to the exploding harbor dining scene. Designed by architect Houston/Tyner and designer VANROOY Creative Group, Navy Proof Food & Spirits will feature white marble flooring and color scheme, a three-story sculptural chandelier and a massive 32 x 20 ft. living green wall, as well as the culinary talents of executive chef Chris Garasic.
Garasic’s concept combines his sense of adventure, a love for the sea and local ingredients to feature menu items like smoked and crispy fried chicken, served with honey and green goddess dressing, and duck confit banh mi, piled high with duck pate, pickled vegetables and spicy aioli. There will be fried green tomatoes with burrata and roasted beets for lunch and dry aged organic rib-eye with potato rosti, black kale and porcini jus for dinner.
Offering a daily breakfast menu, Navy Proof Food & Spirits will start mornings off with malted waffles topped with lemon curd, raspberry and barrel-aged maple syrup, an heirloom tomato omelet with burrata, basil and avocado oil and the Longshoreman, served with herb potatoes, breakfast meat, toast and sliced tomatoes as well as other standard selections.
Navy Proof general manager Steve Nydell rounds out the bartender driven cocktail program which will include biodynamic wines, local brews and an extensive selection of rare spirits. Signature cocktails include the Bargaining Table, created with 12-year rum, averna amaro, coffee liquor and sour cherry bitters. Groups of two to six can dive into the large format Cult of Sailors, a mix of white rum, grapefruit juice, lime juice, aperol, orgeat (almond syrup) and aromatic bitters.
“We’re thrilled to bring a new concept to the shores of Long Beach,” Garasic told L.A. Weekly in an email. “Our menu and atmosphere pay tribute to our surroundings, from dishes like California spot prawns, sea scallops and fried tutti frutti green tomatoes to custom artwork and living greenery. We can’t wait to welcome both travelers and locals in for an exceptional experience.”
“Navy Proof” was a term coined by sailors for the daily rum rations given to them by the British Royal Navy in the 1600s. The historic tale says that the sailors would “prove” the strength of their rum rations by pouring it on gunpowder and igniting it to ensure it had not been watered down.
Navy Proof & Spirits at the Westin Long Beach, 333 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach; (562) 436-3000, marriott.com
