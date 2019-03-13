Sneak a Peek at L.A.’s Fun New Pop-up: Hole 19 Mini Golf Bar

With our perfectly predictable weather (atmospheric river aside) and wide open spaces, L.A. used to be the miniature golf mecca of America. They lined Wilshire Boulevard, landscaped with trout-filled lakes and snack bars. But alas, all that valuable real estate got gobbled up to make room for office buildings. For the next eight weeks starting Friday, March 15, Kara Godfrey is bringing a new wave of indoor mini golf to West Hollywood. The Hole 19 Miniature Golf Bar is a place for adults to enjoy a round of golf with a cold beer or cocktail in hand.

EXPAND Countryside passage from the course to the bar Michele Stueven

The course is designed to mimic an overgrown British golf club from Godfrey’s childhood, covered in greenery, woods and vines. Fairy lights dangle from the rafters like twinkling stars and rusted golf carts rest beside the holes. Unlike any other course, cocktails are welcomed, with drink holders built into the walls.

The clubhouse room is home to the main bar and has a distinctly British feel, serving beer, wine, champagne and gin or vodka cocktails. It’s dotted with four large TV screens for sporting inspiration. Hidden at the back of the venue is a secret and dimly lit speakeasy.