Six Ways to Celebrate Mardi Gras in L.A.

Fat Tuesday is March 5, and for those who won’t be able to make the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans or Carnival in Brazil, here are six ways to gorge yourself in L.A. before the big Easter countdown known as Lent:
On Sunday, March 3, Imperial Western Beer Company at Union Station is throwing a Mardi Gras crawfish boil, featuring live music, beer flights, crawfish and a spread of Cajun sides. Tickets are available here and include crawfish with corn on the cob, red potatoes, andouille sausage, fried green tomato salad with remoulade, long-cooked collard greens and one hand-picked beer flight.
Chef Brandon Boudet, a New Orleans native, is bringing the flavors of Mardi Gras to his Los Feliz restaurant Little Dom's. From open to close, Little Dom’s will celebrate Fat Tuesday on March 5 in true Bourbon Street style with gumbo, po’boys, beignets, boudin balls and cocktail specials. Those looking to celebrate at home can order king cakes to go from Little Dom’s Deli.
King's Fish House in Long Beach is serving up sauteed N’awlins BBQ shrimp, which comes with Mardi Gras–style jumbo shrimp served on a bed of jasmine rice and accompanied by toasted sourdough for dipping.
Rosaliné chef Ricardo Zarate will transform traditional beignets into a Peruvian mouthful with his brunch picarones — a sweet potato pumpkin beignet with fig chancaca sauce.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Six wine stations, each accompanied by small appetizers and a silent auction table with its own unique theme, make up the Mardi Gras wine-tasting fundraising event to benefit the Latino Theater Company and the Los Angeles Theatre Center’s artistic and educational programming. Unconventional wines provided by Rabble Wine Company, food courtesy of Don Francisco's Coffee and live music with the EV Trio happens on Saturday, March 2, at the Los Angeles Theater Center downtown. Tickets are available at thelatc.org.
The Original Farmers Market’s annual Mardi Gras Celebration returns for its 30th year to bring a taste of NOLA to Third & Fairfax, with celebrations on the March 2- weekend as well as Fat Tuesday, March 5.
The three-day event will feature New Orleans’ classic favorites — king cake, beignets, Cajun gumbo and jambalaya from the Gumbo Pot —along with a musical lineup of Cajun and Zydeco bands. And don’t miss the Dog Bakery’s annual Mutti Gras Pet Parade, taking place in the Plaza on Saturday, with prizes to be awarded to the best-dressed furry friends who will be crowned King and Queen of Mutti Gras.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!