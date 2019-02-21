Six Ways to Celebrate Mardi Gras in L.A.

Fat Tuesday is March 5, and for those who won’t be able to make the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans or Carnival in Brazil, here are six ways to gorge yourself in L.A. before the big Easter countdown known as Lent:

On Sunday, March 3, Imperial Western Beer Company at Union Station is throwing a Mardi Gras crawfish boil, featuring live music, beer flights, crawfish and a spread of Cajun sides. Tickets are available here and include crawfish with corn on the cob, red potatoes, andouille sausage, fried green tomato salad with remoulade, long-cooked collard greens and one hand-picked beer flight.