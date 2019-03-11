Shaquille's at L.A. Live Makes an All-Star Debut

Despite the Lakers’ painful loss to Boston on Saturday, March 9, there was still much to celebrate at L.A. Live when friends like Tiffany Haddish and Chauncey Billups as well as family came out for the official grand opening of Shaquille O’Neal’s new namesake restaurant, across from Staples Center.

To help ease that loss, guests grazed on items from chef Matthew Silverman’s Southern-style menu such as mac and cheese, shrimp and green chili cheese grits, deviled eggs with country ham, brisket sliders made with 16-hour smoked Revier Cattle Co. beef, black pepper biscuits, fried green tomatoes, banana pudding and specialty cocktails.

EXPAND BC mac and cheese with cheese cracker crust Kelli Maruca

Shaquille's famous fried chicken Kelli Maruca