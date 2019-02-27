Semifinalists for 2019 James Beard Awards Include Bavel, Park's BBQ

The James Beard Foundation today announced its list of restaurant and chef award semifinalists today for the 29th annual James Beard Awards, and L.A. secured multiple spots on the list.

No surprise here, Bavel and Majordomo were nominated for best new restaurant, demonstrating excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Marina del Rey’s reservation-only hidden speakeasy Old Lightning garnered a nod for outstanding bar program and Margarita Manzke of République is a semi-finalist in the outstanding pastry chef list of nominees.