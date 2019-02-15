Santa Monica Celebration at the Golden Bull and a Wine Weekend in Santa Ynez

Anniversary celebrations at Santa Monica's Huckleberry Bakery Cafe and 70 years of the Golden Bull, plus a wine weekend in Santa Ynez — here’s what’s popping up in and around L.A. this week.

Friday through Monday, Feb. 15-18

Wine Country Weekend in Santa Ynez is on for the Presidents Day holiday weekend. The event is held over four days at 13 participating wineries, including Kalyra Winery, which will be serving a 2016 merlot and 2016 pinot noir, both featured on the original Sideways movie set.

Tickets are $65 each and include tastings at each winery as well as small bites, a signature wine glass and a wine tote. Saturday shuttle passes are available for $19 each. On Saturday, wineries will offer food to nosh on during tastings and an optional shuttle will make it easy for attendees to get safely from one end of the valley to the other.

Tickets for the event can be found at santaynezwinecountry.com/wine-country-weekend.

EXPAND Huckleberry Bakery and Cafe Matt Armendariz

Monday, Feb. 18

Huckleberry Bakery and Cafe celebrates its 10th anniversary, and as thanks to all the guests who have supported the Huck team over the past decade, Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan are passing out free mini sprinkle doughnuts in the morning and slices of birthday cake in the afternoon. Chef and co-owner Erin Eastland is bringing back some classic dishes from those early days, such as the brisket sandwich, roasted pepper and burrata sandwich, a roasted half chicken and potato plate, and the “secret” off-menu favorite, the Egg Huck Muffin.

Huckleberry Bakery and Cafe, 1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 451-2311, huckleberrycafe.com.

Chef Lior Hillel Bacari W. 3rd

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Chef Lior Hillel from Bacari W. 3rd hosts a class and demo on modern Israeli cuisine at the Skirball Center, where he’ll prepare his take on lamb kebabs with beet tahini. The demo, which is facilitated by food culture and history specialist Lara Rabinovitch, will not only provide an intimate opportunity for guests to learn how to make this special dish but also will be a conversation on food and culture and how the two are deeply intertwined. Samples of the dish will be shared with the class after the demo. Born and raised in Israel, Hillel spent his entire life in a kibbutz near Tel Aviv before immigrating to the United States in 2005 (the same year he came out) to pursue a career in the culinary arts.

Tickets for the demo are $40 for the general public and $33 for Skirball Center members. To purchase tickets, go to skirball.org/programs/classes/modern-israeli-cuisine.

EXPAND Steak frites at the Golden Bull The Golden Bull

Wednesday, Feb. 20

In honor of its 70th anniversary, the Golden Bull in Santa Monica is offering $7 old-fashioned and Manhattan classic cocktails all night in the bar and dining room and a steal-of-a-deal $27 three-course menu featuring some of its most iconic dishes and specially priced wine, tastings and giveaways from Pali Wine Co.

First course options include the Canyon Caesar, baby lettuce salad with avocado or the Golden Chopped Salad. Main course options are slow-cooked salmon with string beans, steak frites or roast chicken. Dessert is a croissant bread pudding or Mexican sundae.

The Golden Bull, 170 W. Channel Road., Santa Monica; (310) 230-0402, goldenbullsantamonica.com.