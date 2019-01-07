Santa Monica Celebrates Persimmons This Week

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism’s signature culinary program, Santa Monica Restaurant Week, is back for its seventh year starting today and running through Sunday, Jan. 13, in conjunction with California Restaurant Month. To celebrate Santa Monica’s status as a health-conscious culinary destination, nearly 30 Santa Monica restaurants will offer specially crafted dishes, all created to highlight the generous health benefits of this year’s featured ingredient: the persimmon.

The orange-colored fruit that comes in various varieties is full of health benefits and packed with vitamins A, B and C. The versatile fruit also contains key minerals and fiber, which promote heart health, reduce inflammation, support good vision and keep the digestive system healthy.

EXPAND Dried persimmons Michele Stueven