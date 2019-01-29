Sample the New Food and Cocktail Menu at Redondo Beach's Hudson House

If you’ve ever driven down Pacific Coast Highway in the South Bay and wondered about the huge mural of a boy snorkeling, it’s time to stop wondering and stop in to Hudson House. It won’t be your last visit to the intimate, friendly dining and drinking spot — you’ll want to taste everything on Brooke Williamson’s gastropub menu.

Joining the lively dinner crowd recently, we started with a creation called Dirty Tots, which that some would call a guilty pleasure — tater tots, crunchy and warm, adorned with a shredded mixture of crispy chicken skins, yuzu aioli, pickled shiitake mushrooms, chili, sweet onion, unagi sauce and nori. We moved on to tangerine + white miso eggplant, the creamy vegetable flavored with dates, shishito and mint. The black shrimp rice, with tomato and kaffir lime leaf aioli, Serrano chili, scallion, fish sauce and lime juice, was both crisp and smooth, piquant and luscious. You’re probably seeing a pattern at this point — unique combinations with a nod toward Asian flavors and eclectic ingredients.

EXPAND Pork cheek tacos Patricia Doherty