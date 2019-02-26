Sample Authentic Lebanese Cuisine at Burbank's Beirut Cafe

Imagine you’re in a cozy mountain cabin in Lebanon, eating delicious home-cooked food.

But you don’t have to imagine this. You can experience it right here, at the Beirut Cafe in Burbank. Step inside and you are in a wood-paneled room with just seven tables. The owners are Joelle and Jimmy Awad, siblings from Faraya, a mountain village in northern Lebanon. Jimmy Awad is the chef. Joelle Awad runs the front of house and takes over the kitchen when her brother is away. A prep cook is their only helper.

The Awads cook dishes they learned from generations of family. Their mother, Alice Awad, contributes her own specialties, such as kebeh b’laban, a yogurt-garlic stew with meatballs, and stuffed eggplant in tomato garlic sauce. These aren’t on a regular schedule. You have to call and ask what Alice has come up with that day.