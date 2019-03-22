Saffron Gelato at Gelateria Uli and Picnic Blankets at the Grove

Popping up this week: Dog Haus NoHo celebrates three years, picnic blankets are out at 189 by Dominique Ansel, and Kreation Café is celebrating Nowruz, the holiday of renewal, with Persian-inspired dishes.

Friday, March 22

Chef Dominique Ansel and Dominique Ansel L.A. will transform the restaurant dining room at the Grove into an outdoor burger picnic in the park. Dom's Burger Park runs Monday through Friday this week and March 25-29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will be picnic blankets and outdoor tables, AstroTurf grass, lawn games, chess boards and four different burgers: the 189 Burger Jr., Lamb Baaa-ger, Spicy Fried Chicken DKA Sandwich and a Vegging in the Park veggie burger. Add to that crispy fries, hot dogs off the grill, fresh-baked blueberry hand pies, caramel popcorn, milkshakes and root beer floats. No reservations necessary.

EXPAND Taste of the Nation chef chairs Nick Shipp, left, and Bruce Kalman Michele Stueven

Monday, March 25

Taste of the Nation L.A. will hold a preview dinner at the SLS Beverly Hills to preview selections that will be featured at the 30th annual charitable food festival benefiting No Kid Hungry. Chef chairs Bruce Kalman, Dakota Weiss and Nick Shipp as well as some additional guest chefs, such as Jason Neroni from the Rose Cafe , will be on hand to give a taste of what to expect at the festival, which takes place at the Culver City Media Park on May 4.

The preview is open to the public and attendees get VIP tickets to the festival with purchase. Get tickets here: events.nokidhungry.org/events/los-angeles-taste-nation/.

EXPAND Sooo Cali Dog Haus NoHo

Tuesday, March 26

Dog Haus NoHo, known for gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken sandwich, celebrates its three-year anniversary on Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, Dog Haus NoHo will be serving each of its seven Haus Dog creations, which feature all-beef dogs (with vegetarian options available upon request) and unique toppings, for just $3 all day. Make it a party – draft beers also will be available for $3.

EXPAND Kreation dinner Kreation Organic

Happy Nowruz from Kreation Organic Juice. Spring is in the air along with the start of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year celebrated over 13 days. The juicery honors this holiday of renewal with Persian-inspired dishes created by Kreation’s founder, Marjan Sarshar. Growing up in Iran, Sarshar was surrounded by authentic Persian cuisine, and now she shares her inspirations across 17 Kreation locations in Los Angeles.

Throughout Nowruz, head to any Kreation location for a variety of Mediterranean-Persian inspired items, including kookoo (Persian quiche), ash soup, bone broths, yogurts, rose water and succulent chicken kebabs with sumac. Kreation’s house spices and sauces also are inspired by Mediterranean-Persian fare. You can grab these items to-go or stay for a full-service meal at any Kreation Kafe.

And as a tribute to "Tehrangeles" and to celebrate the Persian and Zoroastrian New Year, Gelateria Uli will be serving a luxurious golden saffron gelato for the next 10 days.