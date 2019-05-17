Rocco's WeHo Opens and Strawberry Tamales in Oxnard

Rocco’s WeHo is now open in the heart of West Hollywood with a personal touch from Lance Bass, and it’s all about strawberries in Oxnard, plus an evening with Cypress Grove for cheeseheads. That's just the start of what's popping up this week...
The newest Rocco’s Tavern is now open in the heart of West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard. The latest concept in the sports bar and restaurant chain is in partnership with Lance Bass, who has added his own personal touch to the design and menu. The 5,000-square-foot space seats about 200 with indoor and outdoor dining and will be offering live music, brunch and burlesque.
James Kirtley, in collaboration with One Archives and Bass’ husband Michael Turchin have leveraged their artistic backgrounds to create a visual representation of the LGBTQ+ movement through photography, graphic designs and paintings. A black and white timeline wall at Rocco’s WeHo represents the LGBTQ and civil rights struggles and victories from the 1940s through today. Rocco's Tavern, 8900 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (424) 343-0123.
Saturday, May 18 & Sunday, May 19
In the mood for some strawberry nachos? California Strawberry Festival is back with over 50 food booths, contests, rides and attractions, over 200 arts and crafts vendors, concerts, and celebrity chef demonstrations. The 36th Anniversary California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard has partnered with Amtrak to offer families a special Kids Ride Free discount — one child rides free on the Pacific Surfliner with each full-fare adult ticket purchased. 3250 S Rose Ave., Oxnard.
Sunday, May 19
Smorgasburg Los Angeles is bringing an end to the Smorgasburg Stand as Love Hour joins the market as its first-ever full-time burger vendor. Love Hour first popped up in L.A. quietly serving burgers in a Koreatown parking lot. Their distinctive yet simply-prepared, customizable burgers garnered them a line around the block. They made their Smorgasburg debut two months ago, selling out within hours. Since then, they’ve popped at the Coachella Festival, but have remained relatively quiet within Los Angeles. Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St., downtown.
Celebrate "Cheeseboards for Dinner" with the Cypress Grove Cheese crew on Sunday. For only $10 per person, cheese fanatics will receive a personalized cheeseboard dinner, swag, and other offerings from partners Gelson's Markets, 21st Amendment Brewery, Rustic Bakery, Rustic Bakery and more. Each ticket includes one beverage from 21st Amendment Brewery and non-alcoholic drinks will be available. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and cheeseboards will be served until 9:00 p.m. Small Town Restaurant, 2764 Rowena Ave., Silver Lake; (323) 522-6381.
Thursday, May 23
Saint Felix celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary Thursday, and to express their gratitude to the community, both locations in Hollywood and West Hollywood will have "Recession Roll-Back Pricing" — $6 on all of their premium signature cocktails, all day and all night. Their iconic libations will be the same price as when their first Happy Hour launched 10 years ago, bringing “East Coast style and feel coupled with Midwestern customer service and value in a highly stylized L.A. setting.” Saint Felix WeHo, 8945 CA-2, West Hollywood; (310) 275-4428, westhollywood.saintfelix.net. Saint Felix Hollywood,1602 N Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 469-5001, saintfelix.net.
