Rocco's WeHo Opens and Strawberry Tamales in Oxnard

Rocco’s WeHo is now open in the heart of West Hollywood with a personal touch from Lance Bass, and it’s all about strawberries in Oxnard, plus an evening with Cypress Grove for cheeseheads. That's just the start of what's popping up this week...

The newest Rocco’s Tavern is now open in the heart of West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard. The latest concept in the sports bar and restaurant chain is in partnership with Lance Bass, who has added his own personal touch to the design and menu. The 5,000-square-foot space seats about 200 with indoor and outdoor dining and will be offering live music, brunch and burlesque.

James Kirtley, in collaboration with One Archives and Bass’ husband Michael Turchin have leveraged their artistic backgrounds to create a visual representation of the LGBTQ+ movement through photography, graphic designs and paintings. A black and white timeline wall at Rocco’s WeHo represents the LGBTQ and civil rights struggles and victories from the 1940s through today. Rocco's Tavern, 8900 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (424) 343-0123.