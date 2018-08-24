Road Trip: Get Sideways at Hitching Post Wines in Buellton

September is wine month in California. The harvest is just beginning and the perfect time for a weekend pinot noir jaunt to the Santa Ynez Valley, a scenic two-hour drive from Los Angeles.

Owners of the famed Hitching Post II Restaurant in Buellton, Frank and Jami Ostini together with winemaking partner Gray Hartley and wife Charlotte opened a new tasting room this week, next door to the iconic Santa Maria–style barbecue steakhouse made famous in the black-comedy film Sideways, adapted from Rex Pickett’s novel.

The Hartleys and the Ostinis have been making wines in Santa Barbara County since 1979. In 1981 they discovered Santa Barbara pinot noir, which has become their primary focus, although their Pinks dry rosé is delightful to sip on a hot afternoon at one of the tasting room’s outdoor picnic tables overlooking the valley and the frolicking ostriches at the farm next door.