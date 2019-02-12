Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Cocktails and Others for the Revolution

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) posted her Go Green “Cocktails for the Revolution” recipes Monday on Twitter:

- World w/o a #GreenNewDeal: a Bitter Dark n’ Stormy

- Clean transport: an Aviation, but hold the crème de violette

- Bridges, Not Walls: a Mezcal Greyhound

- Paid Parental Leave: Mocktail margarita

- Policy Failure: anything w/ Goldschläger

For those pledging solidarity with the revolution, we’ve gathered a few ideas of how to help keep the party going in L.A., starting with Christiaan Rollich’s recipe for the Green Goddess from his new book, Bar Chef, which comes out April 9.

The Green Goddess

Glass: Tom Collins



Prep

1 Persian cucumber

1 jalapeño, seeds removed



Cocktail

2 ounces Green Tea Vodka (recipe below)

1 ounce fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)

¾ ounce Arugula Simple Syrup (recipe below)

½ ounce fresh cucumber juice

1 drop jalapeño juice, plus more to taste

Garnish

Absinthe rinse

3 thin cucumber slices

A fresh mint sprig

To prep the cocktail, thinly slice half of the cucumber and set aside for garnish. Cut the remaining cucumber into chunks that will fit in the juicer. Pass the chopped cucumber through the juicer and set the cucumber juice aside. No need to clean the juicer. Pass the jalapeño through the juicer and put that aside.

Combine the cocktail ingredients in a shaker. Fill the shaker with ice cubes, cover, and shake hard for 7 seconds. Pour 1 bar spoon of absinthe into a Tom Collins glass and swish it around to coat the inside of the glass. (This is called “rinsing.”) Discard the extra absinthe; fill the glass with fresh ice. Use a Hawthorne strainer to strain the cocktail into the glass. To garnish, skewer the cucumbers on a bamboo pick and lay it on top of the drink or lay the cucumber slices on top of the drink. Stick the mint sprig into the cocktail, leaving only the leaves visible.

Green Tea Vodka

(I use a Chinese green tea called Dragonwell to make this, but any loose-leaf green tea will work.)

1 tablespoon loose-leaf green tea leaves

12 ounces grain vodka

Arugula Simple Syrup

This is simple syrup — sugar and water — but with fresh arugula blended in, which adds a grassy, peppery flavor to the Green Goddess. It lasts for a week in the refrigerator, but after that loses its bright flavor and color.

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

¾ cup water

1 cup loosely packed arugula

Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is slightly syrupy. Turn off the heat and set aside to cool to room temperature. Combine the syrup and arugula in a blender and blend until the arugula is broken down to tiny flecks. Strain the syrup through a chinois or cheesecloth and discard the solids. Pour the syrup into a labeled bottle or jar and close. The syrup will keep, refrigerated, for up to a week.

From bartender Gaby Mlynarczyk’s Clean and Dirty Drinking, there are two versions of her avocado-cilantro-tequila smoothie called the Yogi’s Choice:

Clean and Dirty Drinking

Created by Emma Sleath and Nathan Baker, there’s a new drink on the menu at the Raymond 1886 called Donald’s Digressions:

“The hot temper(ature) of the beverage is the fire and fury you need to make your day great again. Even though the legend of the Donald may be tough to swallow, we will make sure this won’t be; comprised of Johnny Drum Bourbon, Cammy Poo’s spiced honey, orange and lemon peel oils, and a Fortune Cookie."

Otonano Amasa Mrs. Fish

Mrs. Fish has a Otonano Amasa on the menu, featuring Hangar One Vodka, matcha, Calpico, yuzu. and green tea. And the Tesse cocktail menu, led by celebrated cocktail experts Julian Cox and Nick Meyer, recently infused the new Hypertonic into the mix; it combines muddled French sorrel, lime, pineapple, ginger, Ford's gin and Q Indian tonic.

EXPAND Kale and coriander seed margarita Tartine Bianco

Tartine Bianco at the newly opened Manufactory L.A. downtown has a kale and coriander seed margarita with tequila bianco, Chareau, cilantro, mint, chili poblano and Ancho Reyes Verde. And you can pick up a sealed Little Green Bag with tequila, green apple, ginger, lemon and kiwi boba pearls at E.P. & L.P.



EXPAND Cactus tortilla tacos Calle Tacos

If you’d rather eat than drink your calories, Calle Tacos is serving up cactus tortillas, made with fresh nopales, cilantro and gluten-free flour served with shredded chicken or meat of your choice and topped with salsa verde and queso dip .