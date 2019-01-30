 


Tapsilog rice bowl and crunchy shrimp tacos at Ord & BroadwayEXPAND
Tapsilog rice bowl and crunchy shrimp tacos at Ord & Broadway
Quick Bite: Filipino Fusion at Ord & Broadway in Chinatown

Michele Stueven | January 30, 2019 | 6:00am
Nestled between old Chinese groceries piled high with dragon fruit and mandarins is Ord & Broadway, a brand-new fast-casual spot for locals in the heart of Chinatown featuring chef Getty Lustre’s Filipino-inspired dishes.

Lustre has put his own modern twist on family recipes in his first brick-and-mortar operation after stints at Barbrix, Redbird, Alumette, Nick & Stef’s and sold-out pop-ups.

Together with partner J.P. Modesto, Lustre opened the small and buzzing storefront on Ord near Broadway and developed his fusion menu based on Sunday family dinner traditions helmed by his father as well as taking cues from his own son’s tastes.

Lumpia Shanghai
The chef’s special on the affordable menu — most of the generous portions are in the $9 to $10 range — is the lumpia Shanghai, a family recipe from Lustre’s mother that is a mix of chicken, shrimp and cured egg yolk in a delicate crust served with house-made XO sauce, sweet chili sauce and papaya relish (atsara). The luxurious, spicy XO sauce is made from Lustre’s own recipe.

The crunchy deep-fried shrimp tacos are a must-order and come with shredded cabbage, lime crema and guajillo sauce; they're reminiscent of a giant crab rangoon. The tapsilog bowl is a savory mix of flavors and textures including marinated beef sirloin, fried egg, atsara and suka on top of a bed of especially garlicky fried rice.

The menu also features bulgogi tacos, ube funnel cakes and oxtail adobo on bone marrow.

In the kitchen with chef Getty Lustre, right, and Big Eon
There are five different kinds of what are arguably some of the best new fried chicken wings in the city, including Korean soy garlic, sweet and spicy, and the Shogun Assassin, made with a togarashi rub.

Wash it all down with a mint strawberry lychee or peach passion punch fresh from the fountain.

Ord & Broadway, 304 Ord St., Chinatown; (213) 947-3094, facebook.com/pages/category/Asian-Fusion-Restaurant/Ord-Broadway-1970939539880102/.

