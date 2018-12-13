Postmates Introduces Autonomous Delivery Rover to L.A. Sidewalks

Just when you thought you were getting used to the scooter invasion, Postmates is introducing Serve, an autonomous delivery rover that will begin navigating the sidewalks of L.A. in 2019 as a first-of-its-kind food delivery system.

Looking like a cross between R2D2 and a shopping cart, the rover has enough room for 50 pounds of burgers, burritos and drinks and enough of a charge to travel 30 miles. They’re all electric with zero emissions and were designed and developed in-house by the Postmates team over the past two years. The goal is to reduce the delivery vehicle gridlock in already congested neighborhoods.

