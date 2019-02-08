Popping Up This Weekend: National Pizza Day, Hilary Duff's Puppy Party and FeBREWERY FEST

National Pizza Day deals at Paperboy Pizza, Hilary Duff hosts a free Puppy Party at Platform and FeBREWERY FEST in Monrovia — here’s what’s popping up this weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Continue Reading

Winter, characterized by short days and long, cold nights — and dieback rather than growth — is actually a season of agricultural plenty, offering a basketful of fresh fruits and vegetables. Produce expert Robert Schueller of Melissa's Produce will join Pacific Food & Beverage Museum director Tracey Mitchell to present "Deep Roots and Winter Greens," a culinary show-and-tell, cooking demo and tasting, featuring examples of winter's bounty, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. After the program, Schueller will sign copies of Melissa's Great Book of Produce: Everything You Need to Know About Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. Admission is free with RSVP.

Pacific Food & Beverage Museum, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro; (657) 204-2478, natfab.org/events/deep-roots-winter-greens-a-seasonal-produce-book-event-with-robert-schueller-tracey-mitchell.

Actress Hilary Duff and Amazon are hosting a free Valentine’s Day Pup Up at Platform in Culver City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event for pooches and their people includes an afternoon of puppy pampering, a Smooch Your Pooch photo booth, a dog-friendly dessert bar and puppucinos. Guests also can experience Amazon’s pet shop — pet supplies including auto-delivery on dog food and treats. Amazon also has partnered with Love Leo Rescue and A Purposeful Rescue, who will have dogs available for adoption.

Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City; platformla.com/.

Paperboy Pizza Paperboy Pizza

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and Paperboy Pizza is celebrating with half off all pies and slices from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Fan favorites include Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters (topped with pesto, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta, applewood smoked bacon and shrimp) and What’s the Matter Colonel Sandurz?...Chicken (topped with chipotle pizza sauce, fontina, provolone, buttermilk fried chicken, red onion, ranch and smoked paprika). Turn up the volume on the celebration by having a Santa Monica Brew Works XPA, 310 Blonde or PCH Porter on nitro with your bros and bro-dettes; just don’t smash any bottles or glasses, please.

Paperboy Pizza at the Gallery Food Hall, 1315 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica; (310) 319-6211, paperboypizza.com.

Superfine Pizza will celebrate National Pizza Day from 5 to 10 p.m. by donating 20 percent of the proceeds from Saturday's sales to the L.A. Food Bank. Pizzas by the slice or whole pies are available for pickup or delivery via Postmates, UberEats and Caviar.

Superfine Pizza, 1101 S. San Pedro, downtown; (323) 698-5677, superfinepizza.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Pacific Plate

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 9-10

Pacific Plate Brewing Company in Monrovia has collaborated with three up-and-coming brewers in Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley — Feathered Serpent Brewery, Brewjeria Company and Inquisitors Brewing Company — for FeBREWERY FEST, a festival of the Latino brewer.

All three brewing companies are members of the SoCal Cerveceros, the largest Latino-focused homebrew club in the United States and Anchor Brewing’s 2018 Homebrew Club of the Year. SCC serves as a hub for local brewers to hone their skills, further their brewing knowledge and seek support from a collective of like-minded individuals.

Pacific Plate Brewing Company, 1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia; Sat.-Sun., Feb. 9-10, noon-10 p.m.; (626) 239-8456, pacificplatebrewing.com/home.