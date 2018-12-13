Planned Parenthood L.A. Names Helene An Chef of the Year for 2019 Food Fare

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles has named chef Helene An of House of An featuring Crustacean Beverly Hills as its 2019 Food Fare Chef of the Year. The food festival will again take place at Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport on March 7.
Helene An and the An family helped introduce Americans to Vietnamese cuisine and are best known to Angelenos for their Crustacean, Tiato, ANQI by House of An restaurants and An Catering.
“I am so proud to be among the wonderful chefs and restaurateurs that have been honored by Planned Parenthood Los Angeles," An tells L.A. Weekly. "The House of An has been participating in Food Fare for many years and support the critical work that Planned Parenthood does for our community. We have stood with Planned Parenthood as they stand with people of all backgrounds including immigrants that share stories like ours.”
For 40 years, PPLA has raised funds through Food Fare to provide affordable, nonjudgmental and confidential reproductive health care services to communities throughout Los Angeles County. Last year, Food Fare grossed more than $1.3 million.
"The An family’s story is one of survival, resilience, and the fortitude of generations of women—the same themes you’ll find throughout Planned Parenthood’s 100 year history," PPLA President and CEO Sue Dunlap tells L.A. Weekly.
Participants in the 2019 lineup include:
Akasha, Alloro, Angelini Osteria, AR Cucina, Ayara Thai Cuisine, Baltaire Restaurant, Beacon Echo Park, BLVD Kitchen, Boneyard Bistro, Border Grill, BuddyPops, the Butcher's Daughter, Button Mash, Celestino, Via Clementine, Cookie Good, Crustacean Beverly Hills, Doma Kitchen, the Gables, Hal's Bar + Grill Playa Vista, James Beach, Khong Ten, the Lobster, Madre, Maple, McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, Momed, Otium, Panzanella, Pazzo Gelato, Pedalers Fork, Poké 2 Go, Porta Via, the Propagator, Rao's Hollywood, Ray's & Stark Bar, Ronan, the Rose Venice, Salazar, Sam Marvin — Echo & Rig/Pluck, Simone, Sugar Rush by iiSha, SuperCool Creamery, Sweet and Savory of San Marino, Tanino, Tesse, Top Tier Treats, Upper West Restaurant and Viviane.
Individual tickets for Food Fare will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 22, at pplafoodfare.com. Advance tickets for Food Fare 2019 are $150 for the daytime session (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and $350 for the evening session (6:30-9:30 p.m.). For more information, visit pplafoodfare.com or call (213) 284-3200, ext. 3700.
