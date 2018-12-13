Planned Parenthood L.A. Names Helene An Chef of the Year for 2019 Food Fare

Catherine An, left, with chef Helene An, Elizabeth An and Nina An (Elizabeth’s daughter)

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles has named chef Helene An of House of An featuring Crustacean Beverly Hills as its 2019 Food Fare Chef of the Year. The food festival will again take place at Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport on March 7.

Helene An and the An family helped introduce Americans to Vietnamese cuisine and are best known to Angelenos for their Crustacean, Tiato, ANQI by House of An restaurants and An Catering.