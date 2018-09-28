Philippe the Original’s Celebrates With $1.10 French Dips on Oct. 1

How do you celebrate a 110th birthday? With the USC Marching Band, of course!

Philippe the Original will be celebrating more than a century of French dip sandwiches and historic L.A. status on Monday, Oct. 1, with live entertainment and $1.10 French dips from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Chinatown location.

As its founding family tells the story, Philippe the Original opened its doors in Los Angeles in 1908. In 1918, the restaurant’s founder, Philippe Mathieu, a Frenchman from Paris, dropped a sliced French roll into the roasting pan filled with juice still hot from the oven. The patron, a policeman, said he would take the sandwich anyway and returned the next day with some friends asking for more of the same. The rest is sandwich history.